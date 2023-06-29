This is an open letter to the board of directors and executive management of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).
I am a non-delinquent customer of WASA. For the past three to four weeks, water is being cut off any day, any time, any hour, any minute from my home.
Residents of my area have been without a pipe-borne supply of water since last Sunday morning. It is now just under 48 hours with no water. There are elderly people on my street who do not have water tanks and they are suffering terribly.
On Monday morning (June 26), I called 800-LEAK and was told to call back later to get an update. Unbelievably, I was the first person to call and complain. Around 4.30 p.m., I called again and was told that we should get water a little later, but WASA was unsure of the time.
I asked the customer service agent why the water was taken. She said they were not given a reason. Is WASA now disconnecting water by “vaps”?
No water came at anytime on Monday.
After calling 800-LEAK at 6.05 a.m. on Tuesday morning and being number ten in the queue, I waited for a full hour, only to be informed at exactly 7.05 a.m., after I had moved up to number three, that the mailbox was full and the call was automatically disconnected.
I called right back and my new position in queue was number 21. I hung up. I will give WASA some “pips” for being the only State agency to actually let you know where you stand in the telephone queue. Banks do not do it nor do many of the companies that operate here.
There is one other issue. For almost one month, there has been a major leak at the corner of Eastern Main Road and Gordon Street, just outside Food Basket Market Place. This leak runs all the way to the traffic lights at the corner of Mt D’Or Road and the Eastern Main Road. It is less than one kilometre from WASA’s headquarters.
Every day, hundreds of WASA employees traverse this road to get to work and nothing has been done to fix the leak. WASA, please do not call me to ask for a lamp pole number so that you can find the leak. I have described exactly where it is.
Residents are now asking whether WASA has disconnected the water to their homes, but left the leak running, thus wasting thousands of litres of water daily.
Linus F Didier
Mt Hope