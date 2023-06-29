This is an open letter to the board of directors and executive management of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).

I am a non-delinquent customer of WASA. For the past three to four weeks, water is being cut off any day, any time, any hour, any minute from my home.

Residents of my area have been without a pipe-borne supply of water since last Sunday morning. It is now just under 48 hours with no water. There are elderly people on my street who do not have water tanks and they are suffering terribly.

On Monday morning (June 26), I called 800-LEAK and was told to call back later to get an update. Unbelievably, I was the first person to call and complain. Around 4.30 p.m., I called again and was told that we should get water a little later, but WASA was unsure of the time.

I asked the customer service agent why the water was taken. She said they were not given a reason. Is WASA now disconnecting water by “vaps”?

No water came at anytime on Monday.

After calling 800-LEAK at 6.05 a.m. on Tuesday morning and being number ten in the queue, I waited for a full hour, only to be informed at exactly 7.05 a.m., after I had moved up to number three, that the mailbox was full and the call was automatically disconnected.

I called right back and my new position in queue was number 21. I hung up. I will give WASA some “pips” for being the only State agency to actually let you know where you stand in the telephone queue. Banks do not do it nor do many of the companies that ope­rate here.

There is one other issue. For almost one month, there has been a major leak at the corner of Eastern Main Road and Gordon Street, just outside Food Basket Market Place. This leak runs all the way to the traffic lights at the corner of Mt D’Or Road and the Eastern Main Road. It is less than one kilometre from WASA’s headquarters.

Every day, hundreds of WASA employees traverse this road to get to work and nothing has been done to fix the leak. WASA, please do not call me to ask for a lamp pole number so that you can find the leak. I have described exactly where it is.

Residents are now asking whether WASA has disconnected the water to their homes, but left the leak running, thus wasting thousands of litres of water daily.

Linus F Didier

Mt Hope

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Dark days ahead

Beyond this year, Trinidad and Tobago will face many more setbacks and challenges than opportunities.

All classes of people will be facing a harsher landscape. One such facet is an already disappearing middle class, and therefore growing lower class, due to job losses, lack of ample employment opportunities and a rapidly rising cost of living.

African arrivals

African arrivals

The other day, my colleague Reginald Dumas and his relatives Mervyn O’Neil and Dr Ryan Allard shared with members of our blog that their clan in Toba­go was commemorating the 200th birthday of their ancestor Norman McNeil, who was born a slave on the island on July 3, 1821. He had distinguished himself by becoming an educator of emancipated slaves, a headmaster.

More empathy, please

More empathy, please

In the heat of political debate, politicians often forget that their words carry weight well beyond their immediate target audience.

And so it was on Wednesday when Works Minister Rohan Sinanan decided to deride an “urgent question” asked of him in Parliament by United National Congress (UNC) MP Dr Roodal Moonilal about Tuesday’s floods.

Legal challenge an attempt to derail TTRA

Since Mr Stanley John and Ms Gillian Lucky were appointed judicial officers, I have never heard a single negative comment regarding the exercise of their duties. I have diligently searched the newspaper editorials for even a scintilla of criticism from the popular columnists and armchair critics and could find none.

Recognising the labour of our educators

As Labour Day honours those who have fought for the rights of workers in Trinidad & Tobago, the Trinidad and Tobago Association of Teacher Educators (TTATE) wishes to recognise the labour of teachers who will be integral to the reform movement that our education system now demands.

Don’t take God’s name in vain

On March 16, Commis­sioner of Police (CoP) Erla Harewood-Christopher said “to get a handle on crimes, we ought to enlist God into our daily lives”. However, it appears that God didn’t answer the call because the murder toll is now close to 300.