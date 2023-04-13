Savages! That is the only way to des­cribe the people who attack helpless citizens in Trinidad and Tobago.

While the Government and Opposition members continue to “kif-kif” in Parliament, citizens are at the mercy of merciless thugs.

Not everything makes the news, including the incident where two elder­ly sisters in Woodbrook, one with a heart condition, were tied up and beaten in their home.

Compounding the issue is the fact that criminal lawyers line up by the dozens to defend these beasts in human form who suddenly have all the human rights in the world when they are captured by the police.

But the citizens, whom they terrorise in their homes, have absolutely no rights when these bandits are beating them to a pulp.

I once asked a police officer, “How do you feel after you have done your job, collected the evidence, arrested the perpetrator, only for the legal system to grant them bail and put them back out on the street?”

He said he takes a deep breath and continues to do his job. But that can be absolutely morale-shattering.

On February 9, 2007, Winston Doo­ke­ran, who was an opposition member, in discussing the Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Bill, said that “...crime and terror remains, by the admission of the government and by the feelings of the people of the country and by the experiences of those who have been directly and indirectly affected by crime, a real phenomenon and a real issue...

“Mr Selwyn Ryan...wrote an article entitled ‘Paradise Lost’...on February 4, 2007 (in which he stated that)...‘there is a widespread view that the PNM government...is soft on crime and that it has either surrendered to the criminals or is itself aiding, abetting and funding criminality’.” (Hansard, Pages 179 and 184).

After 16 years, we have gone nowhere.

Linus F Didier

Mt Hope

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

We are in a civil war

We are living in a state of civil war! There are more casualties, with murders, home invasions and brutalisation of the vulnerable and innocent than ever before.

Move to shut down gang activities

Yesterday’s news stories highlighted that the new Police Commis­sioner (CoP) is conduc­ting a through and robust assessment of all applicants for firearm licences.

The President and Independent senators

The President and Independent senators

The status of the President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago is misconceived and thus gravely misunderstood by the Executive (PM and Cabinet), the Judiciary, the entire Parliament and, I dare say, by the Office of the President. Thus, the role and responsibilities of the President are severely and illegally restricted and erroneously accepted by the entire country—especially the three branches of Government: Executive, Legislative and Judiciary.

Due caution on cashless society

Due caution on cashless society

The Government needs to promote discussion and engage the public more on initiatives that have major implications for the people and society of Trinidad and Tobago.

One example is the current push towards a cashless society in a world touted as one of “financial inclusion”. This initiative is being led by the Trinidad and Tobago International Financial Centre (TTIFC), which heads the Government’s digitalisation initiatives in the financial services sector, and Visa, one of the world’s biggest names in digital payments.

Catching speeders, but how many bandits?

The nerves of citizens are already frayed with the increasing number of home invasions, carjackings, shootings and gun violence.

Many citizens are now considering apply­ing for firearms and permission to have ga­ted communities, while others are forming neighbourhood watch teams, and even consi­dering migration.

Pensioners left out

This is the second time that old-age pensioners from East Trinidad have to do without their pension. Last month, pension payments instead of going to First Citizens bank went to RBC Bank. This has happened again this month.