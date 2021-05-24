Today I write with great sadness and to express my total disappointment in the behaviour of the Opposition of Trinidad and Tobago. Last Sunday was declared a National Day of prayer in our country, called for by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, much to the approval of this praying country.
This day of prayer was not just a prayer session to beg God for the strength and ability to overcome this deadly Covid-19 virus, but also to give the citizens hope and courage. This day was used to pray for the souls of those that departed due to this virus and to the loved ones they left behind, to be strong and to persevere. It is with utter disgust that I noticed that the Opposition decided to use this day and time of the prayer service to hold a political meeting to discuss so-called urgent matters”.
I was perplexed as to the reason why the Leader of the Opposition and her members chose exactly that day and time of the live prayer service to carry out such a desperate political meeting and not have the empathy and compassion to join the citizens to pray for our nation and by extension the world. This to me shows that they are petty and very small minded and willing to do anything and everything possible to gain political mileage.
The coronavirus pandemic should have been used as an opportunity for the Opposition to show that they can put aside politics for a short while and work together with the Government and the people of this country to bring safety to this nation.
One member of the Opposition decided to cast doubts on the importance of taking the vaccine available to us but he was quickly debunked by his colleagues after they realised the harm they were causing and that the intelligent citizens would call them out for making such reckless statements and pushing such dangerous propaganda. I do understand the important role of the opposition and I do agree that a strong opposition is crucial to the development of any nation, however country should be put first and power and office after.
At that prayer session on Sunday, prayer and blessing was even conveyed specifically to the Opposition leader. It would have been such a great deed to have her and her team respectfully delay their meeting for a few hours and join in prayer then perhaps later that day get back to their Opposition business.
Let us remember for centuries to come, history would record how we dealt with this pandemic and how we contributed or hampered efforts to protect our nation.
Nigel Seenathsingh
San Fernando