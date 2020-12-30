The new year is on our doorstep and soon 2020 will go into the history books. While it has left us, and the world in general, with some sad memories, we must pay extra attention to all we heard throughout 2020.
Many of our children are anxiously awaiting their return to school but, as Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley stated, it is dependent on where we are with Covid-19. It is up to us to do the right thing as the year comes to a close.
It is customary to host a lot of old year’s night parties and family gatherings. This is not a good idea. Covid-19 is still all around us, and with word of a new strain that has the capability of spreading even faster, that is not good news for anyone.
Following the basic protocols is still a defence. Let us as a country do what we have been asked to do time and time again—sanitise, observe social distancing and wear masks. Most importantly in this season, put aside those parties where people come from everywhere and gather.
This is exactly the type of atmosphere in which this virus thrives.
Let us be our brother’s keepers and be mindful of each other—the elderly, children and family members. Do what is asked by the relevant authorities.
There have been 1.7 million-plus deaths and 82 million-plus infections worldwide. Trinidad and Tobago is also part of those figures. This is serious. We are not doing badly as a country when we compare with others. Please let us not blow it in this festive season.
Stay safe, do what is right, so that we can enter 2021 on a positive note. Blessings to all.