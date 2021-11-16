It mustn’t be business as usual

Is the population of our country mature and courageous enough to tell the politicians that we have had enough and can take no more of their theatrics and unresponsiveness?
Have we as a people not reached the limit of our tolerance of their childish immaturity and tit-for-tat behaviour?
Fifty-nine years of independence and 45 years of republicanism have brought little progress (some would say they have brought regression).
The continued sniping at each other with no regard for the needs of the people, only posturing and grandstanding, is more than enough.
The parties appear to be intent on keeping the population divided on ethnic, tribal, colour and any other identifiable grounds, to maintain themselves in power by preventing a coming together of concerned citizens.
Unfortunately, too many of our people succumb to these divisive tactics and allow ourselves to view each other with suspicion or even outright hostility, failing to recognise our community of interest which should unite us against the predatory forces in our society.
Can we overcome the collective effort of the political hierarchy to separate us from what is our birthright, bequeathed to us by our forefathers, and surrender it to those persons whose only interest is the maintenance of their own positions?
Are we so complacent that we cannot discern where their decisions and actions are leading us?
The inertia that seems to have descended upon us has withered our will to chart a course different from that which our leaders would seek to have us follow.
We must rouse ourselves from this self-satisfaction and communicate forcibly to our leaders that it is not business as usual, and that they must forge a path to real independence from the control of multinationals and foreign governments.
That the time for turning a blind eye to the disregard of entire communities is past and that the wastage of public funds has a political cost.
That the country needs a continuous water supply on a daily basis and roads need to be repaired on a regular and timely basis.
That governance is equitable and transparent, and that decisions are not made in the dark with no one being held accountable for mistakes and missteps.
That citizens respect each other and not see an Afro or an Indo or a Syrian or a Chinese or white, but a fellow human being who is essentially in the same boat as the rest of us. That no citizen is afraid to speak truth to power or fear retribution for his intransigence.
That may be an idealistic perspective but is it not achievable? Is it far different from the dreams and aspirations of the slaves and indentureds of the past?
Dare we seek to achieve this dream?
Karan Mahabirsingh