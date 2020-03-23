The coronavirus is upon us. It has descended like a blanket, killing thousands, wiping them off the face of the earth as if they had never existed and at home in Trinidad and Tobago, quieting all the tit-for-tat we may have been subjected to in this election year.
In all fairness to the current administration and the Prime Minister in particular, it is being handled quite well so far. Things have been put in place and decisions have been made and true leadership has shone through all those dark clouds of doubt we may have had about “if they know what they are doing”. The proof is in the pudding.
There will always be dissatisfied people but we can only work with what we have, the information made available to us on a daily basis. We can only roll with the punches and respond “one day at a time sweet Jesus”. Had it not been for this public, worldwide, health phenomenon, we the citizens, would have been enthralled with talk about who tief, who should make a jail and who could do better.
We may not have known if we were going or coming according to the old people.
It is often said that, true character is revealed when one is faced with adversity. Therefore, how we respond reveals who we truly are.
Businesses and citizens alike, all hands are on deck as we realise, it is a fight for our very existence. Banks in Trinidad have offered a three-month moratorium for loan repayments, bars and the majority of other businesses have remained closed for the period stipulated by the state.
Abroad in the US, giants such as Ford and GM have shut down assembly lines and are talking about manufacturing ventilators. In Iran, doctors and nurses are risking their lives, some having died as a result as one female doctor was seen attending to the sick with an IV in her hand.
What a show of humanity as we now hold close to one another, practising, I am my brother’s keeper. Yes I am.
There is a thing about disaster that puts mankind in check. It makes us stop and consider what we have been doing and what we should be doing. Now as we are forced to put our usual life on hold, abandoning our pursuit of fame and fortune for the time being, wondering if we would actually live to see it, we should take this time to examine ourselves and the way we have been living.
It is clear that at times like these, we understand there is only one race—the human race and only one nation—brotherhood. If this is what it takes to stop all the nonsense, here we are, all of us, the entire world.
Despite all the theories with regards to where the virus originated or who knows the real truth, one thing is quite certain, how do we prevent further deaths, further catastrophe?
The United Nations predicted that millions could die and the world economy could plummet into a very dark recession as a fallout to this pandemic, so there is more to come.
We are not out of the woods yet. Dollars and cents aside, right now it is life and death, survival. In Trinidad and Tobago, each and every one of us, unless we have a hidden agenda, should be in total agreement with the Prime Minister, that the upcoming general election should be the least of our worries.
Maybe, just maybe, COVID-19 can teach us what is truly important and curb our greed and insatiable lust for power, to bring us back to the true essence of humanity. Yes Nappy Myers, “bring back the old time days”.