It’s a matter of life and death: go with the flow

The reported arrival of 33,000 AstraZeneca vaccines on Monday should be welcome news. With all the unknowns and rumours and counter-rumours of possible side effects, it would seem that where vaccinations are being administered Covid-19 and its variants seem to be losing force like in the US where the children are likely to be visiting Disney World once again, and in the UK there is the possibility of football spectators for the remaining few games. With our present trend of increasing spikes, with a young doctor, ironically, dying of Covid-19 recently and Thursday’s announcement of 21 deaths, the arrival of vaccines could not have been more opportune.
But not all vaccines have been proven to be equal and the reportedly imminent arrival of a 100,000 batch from China, provoking some questions as it does, is food for the sceptic. I thought the comment about us being “guinea pigs” for the Chinese vaccine is hyperbolic at best, politically motivated undoubtedly, as with comments about China similarly so from the US, but no one can begrudge the fact that if as a population we are to take the vaccine from China, any vaccine for that matter since it is a matter of life and death, there is need for greater awareness surrounding its source.
Something to think about. In the first instance is that China would have been at the centre of much controversy re the origin of the virus itself, with the allegation that it is the pathway to world domination by that country, with Wuhan in China being the laboratory for its manufacture, with such allegations coming not unexpectedly and with questionable justification, from its rival on that score, the US. Admittedly, there has been no hard proof of same, though, it must be said, that China has taken great pains to resist investigation on that issue, but barring the real truth emerging eventually, it is not unreasonable to see the US position as being politically motivated as much as the comment by a local politician on “guinea pigs” is.
Equally thought provoking is the fact that even with the PM’s insistence that no vaccine would be accepted in T&T without WHO approval, 100,000 Sinopharm Beijing vaccines are due to arrive in this country with only “emergency” approval from the WHO which, in a recent interview, a senior official took great pains to explain that means the vaccine in question would not have undergone all the necessary trials, limited as that may have been in these unforeseen circumstances, but only just enough for it to be used in “emergency” situations only. True, we have an “emergency “ situation in T&T at present and this “gift “ from China cannot be passed over, but the level of efficacy for a vaccine not undergoing the necessary limited trials is still a “grey” area to contend with.
And there other hiccups like the report from Geneva, Switzerland (Saturday Express, May 8, Page 19) which states “that the Chinese manufacturer has released little public data about its two vaccines” and that “medical regulators in the EU, UK and US have not examined the Sinopharm jab which relies on relatively old technology”. Perhaps it’s the same old East/West jabbing, but all this just creates doubts in the mind of the people.
The above are merely perspectives intended to help citizens to make informed choices involving a life-and-death situation which this virus obviously is, but it is expected in a country such as ours that in the absence of a critical approach to issues, politicians will try to score political opponents against their opponents re the management of the virus and the efficacy of vaccines, and see every question about the virus/vaccines as an attempt to sabotage the attempt to vaccinate the public at all cost.
This issue of the vaccine goes beyond saving lives into the economics of marketing same and the politics about who can supply the most efficacious and therefore exercise greater control. The continuing rejection of particular medications amidst the claims of their usefulness in treating Covid-19 is a marker of this jostle for market space by vaccine manufacturers. The recent release of the Chinese ambassador is a case in point about this “to and fro” about vaccines, extolling the virtues of Sinopharm while decrying Western media for its anti-Chinese stance. For me, I am trying to sift sense from this web of confusion, taking in the news from all angles from the foreign media, et al, but must admit to the telling impact from the movie The Constant Gardner with Ralph Fiennes, in which I am reminded that Big Pharma under the guise of providing free drugs to African countries would have been allegedly using the people as “guinea pigs” for untested drugs, with the investigation in the movie coming to nought because of Big Pharma’s formidable influence. The Constant Gardner is only a movie, but helps to reinforce the tenet that all that glitters is not gold! Yet in these desperate times—21 deaths in one fell swoop, and counting—such “niceties of thought” are dispensable and we must obey necessity and go with the flow.
