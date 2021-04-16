The council of bishops of the pentecostal and apostolic ministries international (pami) has taken note of an alleged prophecy made by Apostle John Enumah of the UK, which was supposedly made on January 20, 2021.
A video which is posted on Youtube contains the details of this utterance.
Apostle Enumah appears to have an established and growing religious organisation situated in the heart of our former colonialist.
We note with concern the disdain and disrespect meted out to the Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr Ralph Gonsalves.
This behaviour is repeated more offensively in a second video.
It can only be considered insensitive that at such a time as this, when a people are in pain and hurting that such a characterisation would be made of the nation’s leader. No human being seeing the destruction and devastation of their country in this time of pandemic could remain unemotive.
Our understanding of God’s word and his dealing with elders, seniors and leaders depart from what we observe in our viewing of the video posted on YouTube and other subsequent videos posted both on Facebook and YouTube.
Perceived transgressions and/or allegations of political corruption appears to be attributed to this long serving Caribbean Leader. It is our prayer that apart from the vociferous allegations, evidence to support the same would also appear in visions.
We appreciate Apostle Enumah’s deep concern for the Caribbean region and his desire for righteousness. It is commendable, since apparently, he is up to date with all news and developments in the Caribbean region including but not limited to seismic and scientific reports.
As already demonstrated, we in the Caribbean will always come to the aid of our regional brothers and sisters in these times of humanitarian crisis.
Heartfelt gratitude is extended to The UWI Seismic Research Unit. The region would recall that as early as December 2020 scientist warned of imminent eruptions, earthquakes and the need for evacuations.
We note with astonishment further utterances which name other Caribbean islands, including Trinidad and Tobago in which a forecast of doom, gloom and destruction is declared.
It cannot be certain whether by the wine of astonishment or by puffing the magic dragon, no doubt by some intoxication or spiritual influence almost every Caribbean Island is now subject to wrath for our witchcraft.
PAMI does not speak for the Church in T&T or the Caribbean. However, the Council of Bishops of PAMI wishes to speak against any negative, destructive or delirious words...prophetic or otherwise.
We outright reject and rebuke these “prophetic words” against T&T and our brothers and sisters in the Caribbean.
We call upon all believers in Jesus Christ and citizens of the Caribbean to renounce and denounce these declarations and utter rubbish which does not bear witness in our spirit.
We also wish to point out that with specific reference to T&T, this twin island republic has a vast cadre of powerful, anointed men and women of God, including proven prophets and astute apostles.
Our Prime Minister and his Cabinet are not and have never been averse to national days of prayer, fasting and repentance. These occasions are always represented by anointed men and women of God who have recognised and proven ministries.
Bishop De Van Narine
Founder of Prophetic and Apostolic Ministries International