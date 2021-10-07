“Why get vaccinated?”
My erstwhile friend Kevin Baldeosingh has set out his reasons for not being vaccinated. Despite my self- promise to not engage anyone on this contentious subject, it would be remiss of me to leave his arguments unchallenged.
Kevin trotted out the argument that he is healthy and therefore has a low risk of illness or dying from Covid-19. The act of living in a community is about shared responsibility, not selfish behaviour. Others in the community are at risk of severe complications. We do not know whether we will come into contact with them or their close relative.
It is an act of love to protect others, including his young family or elderly parents. It is Kevin’s choice to take the risk of death and its impact on his family. However, is it his choice to potentially run the risk of affecting others since young people can carry the disease without knowing?
As a researcher, Kevin would be able to ascertain that when young, healthy people get Covid (as they do), a third have been left with long Covid or symptoms that last up to and more than 12 weeks. He would see that the vaccines are effective at reducing severe disease and appear to reduce transmission.
His research would also point him to the reality that the virus can mutate because of unvaccinated people. Young people are walking viral factories; they do not get ill, but they could allow the virus to replicate and create new strains.
It is fascinating that Mr Baldeosingh would promote the idea of confining those who are potentially more at risk. In this scenario, the aged, men and those with comorbidities would have their liberty restricted. This solution must be balanced against other considerations such as equality and justice.
The benefits gained from discriminating in these ways would need to be proportionately greater than the negative consequences. Surprisingly, my friend promotes such selective discrimination and simultaneously stands on the bully pulpit of human rights.
As a promising researcher, concerning the human rights issue raised, he should be aware of the Strasbourg Court (The European Court of Human Rights). That court chose not to grant interim measures to suspend compulsory vaccination in a case brought by medical professionals in Greece in September 2021.
Their decision follows the position adopted in the Vavricka case, which dealt with mandatory vaccinations for children to enter school in April 2021. A vaccination is an infringement of rights, but this infringement, the court affirmed, is justified by the protection of the rights of others and public health. The court ruled that it was necessary and proportional concerning the objective: the protection of public health. This area will undoubtedly be further litigated and refined.
Meanwhile, we should consider this nation’s cost to care for Covid patients and the grief that families bear. It is not about only us all the time. We need to help carry one another’s burdens.