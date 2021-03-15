The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been assigned to Caribbean countries under the Covax facility. It is easy to store, costs about US$3 a dose and is the cheapest Covid-19 vaccine on the market. It is made from a weakened version of a common cold virus (known as an adenovirus) from chimpanzees. It has been modified to look more like the novel coronavirus.
A single dose of the Oxford vaccine offered 76 per cent protection for three months - up to 82 per cent after the second dose. But to get emergency use authorisation only 170 cases were used for all the Covid-19 vaccines.
The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is in phase three trial and is not approved by the US FDA. There are four trials before a vaccine is approved and none has received approval. They are expected to be fully licensed in 2023 when the phase four trial will be completed.
All the studies are self-reported by the vaccine companies but are they trustworthy?
In 2020, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was the frontrunner, but its lead would later be impaired by scandals related to its clinical trials, including the death, sudden trial pauses, the use of a problematic “placebo” with its own host of side effects, and the “unintentional” mis-dosing of some participants that skewed its self-reported efficacy rate.
This vaccine is produced via a non-profit organisation. The role of the vaccine developers’ private company—Vaccitech—in the Oxford-AstraZeneca partnership, a company whose main investors include former top Deutsche Bank executives, Tech behemoth Google, and the UK government is important. All of them stand to profit from the vaccine alongside the vaccine’s two developers, Adrian Hill and Sarah Gilbert, who retain an estimated 10 per cent stake in the company. Based on signed agreements, it is planned to dramatically alter the current sales model for the vaccine following the initial wave of its administration, which would see profits soar, especially if the now-obvious push to make Covid-19 vaccination an annual affair is realised.
People may need to get vaccinated against Covid-19 annually, just like seasonal flu shots, over the next several years, Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky told CNBC on February 9. Charles Chiu, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of California–San Francisco, recently agreed with the proposal for annual Covid-19 vaccines.
All these vaccine companies have received billions in funding for governments mainly from the UK, US and Europe to develop these vaccines and now they will make billions in profit without any risk because they have indemnity. I have some major scientific concerns which are similar to thousands of scientists who issued the Barrington Declaration.
Dr Geert Vanden Bossche, an eminent global environmental virologist and microbiologist for 30 years and who has been involved in human vaccine development for 23 years with various major pharmaceutical firms, said the Covid-19 vaccines create more asymptomatic cases to spread the virus as the vaccines do not prevent infection and transmission; merely suppress Covid-19 symptoms and can prevent hospitalisation and deaths. But at what price?
For me the decision is clear and this is the ultimate upthrust. Bill Gates, a vaccine investor and tech mogul, said: “But there will be a trade-off. We have less safety testing than we typically would have. Governments will have to decide do they indemnify the companies and say let’s go out with this.”
My hypothesis is that powerful people are pushing to vaccinate the entire planet and their main motives are not altruistic but are for profits and power.