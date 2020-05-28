It’s blatant bullying by the US

What is the main objective of the Rio Treaty? In a nutshell, it is a mutual defence pact whereby in the event that a member state is attacked, militarily, by a country that is not a member of the Rio Treaty, the other signatories to the pact will come to the defence, militarily, of that member state.
It has not been established that Venezuela has attacked or threatened to attack a member state of the Rio Treaty.
That notwithstanding, 16 of 18 active member states of the Rio Treaty took the decision to impose a penalty on Venezuela i.e. unilateral US-orchestrated illegal sanctions, not international (i.e. United Nations) sanctions as is the case with the sanctions on Iran.
Accordingly, any such decision is null and void and of no effect since it is not in keeping with the main objective of the Rio Treaty. Moreover, it is a violation of the UN Charter, i.e. it is a violation of international law.
It is pellucidly clear that the US was intent on using this decision and other related decisions, referenced by our Foreign Affairs Minister in the Senate on Tuesday, to provide a shield/shelter for an invasion of Venezuela at an appropriate time and other nefarious activities and/or further strangulation of the Venezuelan economy that it hopes will lead to a downfall of the Maduro regime.
If there is/was an invasion of Venezuela based on such an improper decision, all the participating countries could be accused of being complicit in an unprovoked act of aggression, in effect, a war crime.
T&T must withdraw from the Rio Treaty as those 16 member states have lost their way.
Ambassador Joseph Mondello, the question is not whether the actions of T&T are consistent with the Rio Treaty, but whether the actions of the US and its 15 lackeys are consistent with the Rio Treaty. Therefore, T&T cannot be bound by such an outrageous and illegal decision and obviously there was no breach of the Rio Treaty by T&T.
The existing situation is analogous to the penalty of capital punishment being imposed on an individual without first establishing that the individual committed murder.
We are taking a trip back to the wild, wild west of the US. It is part of the US culture or way of life. The US record in Latin America in the last century is unflattering to say the least.
It is blatant bullying by the US!
We in Caricom and the wider Caribbean must have some decency, self-worth, dignity and self-respect. If we do not respect ourselves then others will not respect us.
What are we teaching our children? What are we going to tell our maker when that time comes? We are better than that!
What the US is doing is similar to the actions of the dons in Jamaica and the gang leaders in T&T. They ignore the laws of the land, and set up a parallel government with its own rules. The US is a parallel world government to the UN.
Even if we are to stand alone among member states of the Rio Treaty, we are doing what is right, consistent with the provisions of the treaty. We are a sovereign nation and that must count for something. In any event, there are 193 member states of the UN. At best, only 60 member states have registered their support for the US position on Venezuela.
I guess the US collaborators, both in T&T and internationally, consider those other countries to be sh*thole countries a la Donald Trump.
In conclusion, I wish to echo the words of the calypsonian Kurt Allen, who lamented that our so-called intellectuals are “too bright”.
This whole matter demonstrates that you do not have to be a senior counsel, a long serving diplomat or foreign affairs minister, a retired banker, an accountant, an economist, or be the recipient of a doctorate/professorship in international affairs or political science. You just have to exercise some good old fashioned common sense and testicular fortitude.
I am anxious to hear the views on this issue of prominent people and groups.
Silence is not an option.
Louis Winston Williams
St Augustine