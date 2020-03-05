It’s business as usual with murders in T&T for 2020

With the kind of money that has passed through this country we should be enjoying a much higher standard of living and a much better and safer life. As it stands, billions continue to be thrown at projects and plans with little results. The definition of insanity is doing the same things over and over and expecting different results. We keep voting for the same leaders and political parties over and over and expect things to change. As long as we keep voting in the same politicians we will continue going downhill as a nation.
The murder rate in Trinidad and Tobago in 2019 was once again over 500. I think it was the second highest murder rate to date and there are no signs that life in Trinidad and Tobago will get any better. The Government’s main responsibility is public safety. In T&t people are not safe. For a small country the murder rate and the threat of being robbed is too high. Unemployment rates are high while patience is running low.
All governments are supposed to be like a kind of big brother, protecting citizens from violence. According to Police Service statistics, there were 517 murders in 2018, 495 in 2017, 462 in 2016, 420 in 2015, and 403 in 2014, in a population of approximately 1.3 million people. The 2018 numbers represent an increase of 4.4 per cent. The detection rate for murder was 16.6 per cent for 2018, a decrease from 17.9 per cent in 2017. So far in 2020 we have over 100 murders and we are heading for a new murder record with too many vulnerable women falling victim. New governance is desperately needed in this nation.
Simon Wright
via e-mail