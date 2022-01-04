I am tired of people talking about how they have rights and have a choice, re being vaccinated against Covid-19—talking about we should all have a choice, and that the call for people to be vaccinated by the Government is undemocratic.
This is a global pandemic. It’s not just Trinidad. Can’t we see what’s happening worldwide?
Those who say it should be a choice and it violates their rights, let me ask you this: should it be your right to drive your car at 150 kph?
You bought it, you put gas in it.
The people who govern (the government)—in order to protect you and other people in the society from your dangerous fast driving (because reliable data has shown driving that fast lessens your capacity to control your vehicle)—have implemented laws to take that right from you, for the protection of the greater good.
Was that undemocratic?
When things are done that infringe on individual rights, for the protection of the larger society, it’s called good governance, wherever it occurs.
If you choose not to be vaccinated, then bear the consequences of your actions, just like those who choose to drive at 150 kph and over and are caught, or die driving.
John Gill