It’s not all due to Jack

The great success of World Cup 2022 has all to do with the talent, commitment and heart of the players.
The affluence and wealth of Qatar brought a new and desirable standard to the hosting of the game; but to sing praises on Jack Warner for his vote 12 years ago is misplaced.
Yes, Jack did a lot to promote the lesser known countries and to raise the standard of players in such countries.
But such contributions to the development of the game have been overshadowed by the very reasons why FIFA expelled him in 2015.
For me, his denial of and refusal to pay entitled benefits to our players and the action that Shaka, Brent and others had to take is a sobering reminder.
Mario Young