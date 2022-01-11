It’s smarter to get vaccinated

There are quite a few questions and comments concerning this pandemic that I come across repeatedly that have simple answers, but many educated people make them seem quite complicated.
As a medical microbiology major, I’m definitely no expert on virology, immunology and theology, but I may have some answers, anyway:
1. Matthew 4:5-7 (the second temptation of Jesus) speaks of Jesus refusing to put himself in harm’s way unnecessarily, and “not tempt the Lord thy God”. Mark 16:7-20 has long been alleged to be a forgery, the original scrolls of that passage having never been found (basically, that part of the Holy Bible is officially missing).
There is no part of the Holy Bible I’ve found that supports an anti-vaccine stance. Putting faith in God to protect oneself without utilising the measures at one’s disposal for protection is putting God to the test—exactly what Jesus spoke against doing.
2. The Mark of the Beast goes in the palm or forehead—not shoulder. Besides, most of us were vaccinated to enter primary school, anyway.
3. I have consulted with members of the other major religions in this country. None have proffered scripture against vaccination.
4. Contrary to popular belief, many citizens have diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure, chronic renal disease and sexually transmitted infections that go undiagnosed for their entire lives, because these diseases don’t always show symptoms at all—or symptoms are often ignored.
When it’s reported that someone dies from Covid-19 with no comorbidities, it does not mean they were perfectly healthy.
5. The above point is also the main reason why it’s a terrible, terrible idea to shun vaccination for “natural immunity”. Not getting a cold in two years does not translate to your immune system being strong enough to beat Covid-19.
6. Also, this virus mutates far too much and far too quickly to assume surviving one infection makes you immune to all other strains (variants).
7. Most people think there are only about six or so variants. Actually, those are just the recognised, most dangerous ones; there are likely hundreds of thousands of variants, if not more. Each single virus infects a cell and makes thousands of copies of itself, you see.
8. Most times, a person suffering from Covid-19 will develop one or more conditions as a result of damage done by the sickness. From there, it’s often impossible to determine whether the patient died from complications due to Covid-19, or from another disease that took advantage of the complications (especially without an autopsy).
After all, we’re always infected with something that can kill us, if given the chance, anyway—from Escherichia coli (E coli) to Candida albicans (causes yeast infections). That’s why these deaths will be attributed as death due to complications of Covid-19.
9. It is true that no vaccine in the world guarantees 100 per cent protection against infection, developing disease, spreading infection or dying from infection.
It’s a poor argument against vaccination, though; seat belts and carpeted floors don’t 100 per cent save lives, but if you’re driving or have a baby, respectively, the physics says you really should invest in those things to have a better chance of surviving impact.
10. Infections have different immunity periods. Varicella (chickenpox and shingles) vaccines protect for 50 years; tetanus and rabies shots are good for about ten years; flu shots change every year. Covid-19 vaccines having immunity for about six months is neither particularly surprising, nor a sign that the vaccines don’t work.
11. SARS (SARS-CoV-1) had a noticeable outbreak between 2002 and 2004. Is it that difficult to believe that scientists made a vaccine 15 years later, and tweaked it to match SARS-CoV-2 in about a month?
12. There are two statistical methods called Odds Ratio and Relative Risk Reduction. The formulas are simple enough to apply, and easily found on the Internet. Try them out on the Ministry of Health’s daily Covid-19 statistics to judge for yourself just how effective vaccination is. (Spoiler: vaccines work.)
13. Although the main news is Covid-19, people are suffering and dying from other ailments.
14. It is true that the vaccinated have become complacent, taking stupid risks and getting themselves infected. They may even be the predominant asymptomatic carriers (I have no statistics to support such a claim).
It’s also true that of the people who die, most are unvaccinated. That’s another reason why it’s smarter to get vaccinated.
15. Due to shortages in the labour force and more stringent sanitary controls, all due to Covid-19, it is no surprise that food prices are increasing.
16. Unless we want to be a mini-China (three cases identified, so they locked down an entire city the size of Trinidad for weeks and tested everybody), there really is not much more the Government can do to curb deaths and infections. We all have to take personal responsibility for our actions. Blaming the Government is just lazy.
17. I’m very disappointed some people think the Covid-19 deaths are made up.
18. No, the focus should not be on importing remdesivir and interleukin-6 inhibitors to prevent deaths; the focus is rightly on preventing most of the population from getting sick enough to need any of those drugs to begin with, by increasing vaccination.
To hear medical experts push for expensive cures over much cheaper and safer preventative measures makes me worry.
19. No right is absolute. You may have the right to choose—but others will then have the right to protect themselves from you. That’s pretty much the function of the Government in this instance: protect the majority from the minority.
I hope that helps somebody out there. There’s a lot of misinformation going around. I’ll keep doing my small part to fight it with logical answers.
Shabba De Leon
Arima