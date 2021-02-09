It’s the person, not the number plate

HOW do those who ranted against PH (private hire) drivers when Ashanti Riley was killed last November feel about the death of Andrea Bharatt?
You see, they made it appear that the problem was any PH driver (and, by extension, the PH system), failing to understand that a person bent on evil can assume many roles to perpetrate crimes.
We even had the minister vowing to “do something” about PH taxis.
(Then, again, the amount of “vowing” ministers do, they must all be married many times over.)
The various taxi associations, by vilifying PH drivers, would have led the population to believe it was relatively safe to travel in “H” taxis.
So all a would-be rapist/murderer has to do to lure his victim into a false sense of security was to put an “H” on his car.
So what are we going to do now? Ban all “H” taxis? Illogical?
Until we realise that evil is committed by evil persons, not by the number plate on their cars. We are, as usual, spinning top in mud by yielding to what seems to be the popular sentiment in the moment.
A Charles
via e-mail