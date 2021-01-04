I read the New Year address to the nation by our head of state and must say our President as always, called “a spade a spade” not mincing words but honestly speaking the truth. We are in 2021 and it cannot be business as usual if we are going to come out of this seemly deep hole that we are in. Our President, Her Excellency Paula-Mae Weekes did take our leaders to task, mentioning in her message about politicians’ excuses, lack of sympathy, promises and no action, being secretive, paranoid, and dismissive of the anxieties of the citizens. I advise all – including all public servants – to take some time and read the President’s message to the nation.
There are thousands of hard working and caring people living in Trinidad and Tobago whose dreams and aspiration is to see this country rise again, but those who hold power and authority in their hands must step up to the plate and stop making excuses. Taking the public for a bunch of fools and the blatant lies that are told at times must be a thing of the past.
It is even worse and this I must say when some of us (citizens) can defend wrong and feel good about it.
This is not about party; the nation comes first and when wrong is being done we must be big enough to say. It does not matter which political party you support: People’s National Movement or United National Congress.
When leaders know that they can get away with anything and still be praised for it do not expect them to respect you and your views; it is as simple as that. Let us grow up if we are serious about seeing a change in our twin-island.
Let me openly say I do not have any party card but I do vote at the election time.
Pray fully, asking God for guidance but if you fail to do what you were put there to do by the people I will call you out...rest assured. Remember the country and the people come first, not your party. That, to me, is doing the right thing.
So once more I encourage all to read our President’s message to the nation. Love T&T.