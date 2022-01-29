The acting Police Commissioner is quoted in the media as saying he is worried about what appears to be an escalation in gang violence and that “it is alarming the brazen approach that these gangs are taking to carry out their actions as occurred yesterday in those public spaces”.
It seems that McDonald Jacob has forgotten that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, on January 25, 2018, called on the National Security Council for anti-gang legislation to be passed to assist in its fight against criminal and gang-related activities.
The TTPS, at that time, was supporting the position adopted by the Keith Rowley-led PNM administration that the anti-gang legislation, once passed into law, would enable the police and the country to see an immediate reduction in crime, in robberies and murders across the board.
In November 2017, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi told the country the police were keeping close tabs on “2,459 suspected gang members whose names, whereabouts and alleged activities are known to authorities... more will die since the Opposition had failed to support the anti-gang legislation... this legislation was the solution to stop the spiralling out-of-control crime epidemic”.
Four months later, on March 9, 2018, the Anti-Gang Bill 2018 was unanimously passed in the Lower House—a move Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said was in the “best interest of the people”.
The Government and the Police Service had the anti-gang legislation in their possession as the much-needed weapon for which they were clamouring, and which they touted would be the magic formula for solving crime, the solution to stop the spiralling, out-of-control crime epidemic, and that citizens should expect a return to peace and tranquillity.
That was less than four years ago.
Fast forward to January 2022 and under this same administration, Trinidad and Tobago continues to be under siege, as innocent and law-abiding citizens are the victims of thugs and hooligans, as the country continues to be saddled with an unprecedented wave of terror, violence and murders.
Imagine Jacob’s cavalier response to the 43 murders in the first 28 days of January was that “the month of January tends to be high in terms of killings in the country”!
And then there is National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, a less than competent politician whose arrogance is only surpassed by his ignorance. Rowley has entrusted the visionless Hinds with managing the country’s national security, although, in his entire political career, the clueless Hinds has absolutely zero accomplishments and zero deliverables.
When will the country see a reduction in the overall escalating crime rate?
It is time ministers are held accountable to Parliament for the actions of their ministries and the Government.
The last six years of Prime Minister Keith Rowley’s administration, in terms of national security, are matched by his own pronouncement as Opposition Leader, “...if the Govt can’t deal with it (crime) then the Govt itself is part of the problem!”
How very true, Dr Rowley!
Capil Bissoon