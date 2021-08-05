It’s time to listen to our leaders

Keith Rowley

ROLLBACK MEASURES: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley addresses reporters on Covid-19 rollback measures at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s yesterday. Seated, from left, are Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.

There are those times when a bit of hard talk becomes necessary to get a certain point home. Even in the family structure and working environs, this does become necessary.

I listened to our weekly briefing with our Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley last Saturday, where he and his colleagues spent quite some time pleading with the citizens to get vaccinated.

To be honest, I would have thought by now those thousands of doses of vaccine received recently would have been close to finished because of the population’s response to the first batch. Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh did point out there has been a decrease in the number of vaccines administered daily.

I visited a particular health centre last week Thursday around 10 a.m. to assist a person with being vaccinated, only to see just about four or five people there. I am concerned about what is taking place. Money was spent on these vaccines for our benefit, so vaccines sitting on the shelf are not doing anyone any good.

There are still those who are hoping for vaccines. We have them at our disposal. Let good, old common sense prevail—use them.

I am hearing cries from many quarters about opening other sectors of the economy, even the beaches. Do you not think if we get to herd immunity that this can put us in a much better place to do so? Do the math. This is what the present Government is trying to achieve.

The message is clear. Herd immunity and obeying the proper protocols will assist in saving lives and livelihoods.

No leader in their right mind, seeing what is taking place around the world with Covid-19, including the new, more contagious, strains coming on the scene, will just open up everything. That will be unwise. But if you obtain herd immunity, this is more likely to happen.

The choice is ours. We are the ones who must make this happen. Take a few minutes and slowly chew on what I have said. It’s up to you.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

