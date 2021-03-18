Tobago Hospital, and the Supermarket Association in the mid-1990s. As CEO of ADM, I work with many business people in Tobago in mutually beneficial relationships.
During an interview with Fazeer Mohammed on TV6 on Tuesday, Archbishop Jason Gordon stated, “People of Trinidad and Tobago have lost respect for one another.” I wish to endorse his statement and commend him for it. Archbishop Gordon suggested this can be changed, starting in the homes where respect among families should be demonstrated.
I join the Archbishop by calling on our leaders to “give respect in order to get respect”.
Over the years, we have repeatedly seen letters in the media regarding the unacceptable behaviour of both the Government and the Opposition in Parliament. “The highest temple in the land—Parliament” has now become a breeding ground for “tit for tat” and emotions of hate, anger, rage and temper to be demonstrated.
I am certain most people with children switch from the Parliament Channel when debates start, given the unprofessional manner in which leaders conduct themselves.
This is a call for our people to stop the way we disrespect one another! Let us give respect in order to get respect. This will not only make us better leaders, but will send a message to our children that there is hope for a better future.
A change in the behaviour of our leaders could influence changes in children’s attitude, engendering respect to a life of love, respect and understanding.
I would like to direct my message to Tobago. I believe that in our history, the results of the local election might be our greatest opportunity to effect positive change.
The candidates who won the seats for the Tobago House of Assembly can come together with a plan to govern with peace, love, respect and understanding.
Tobago would have created a model to demonstrate to Trinidad and, by extension, the world that little Tobago has leadership qualities and capabilities to handle its affairs independently.
Good luck and God bless the people of T&T.
Balliram Maharaj
via e-mail