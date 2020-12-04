Speaking at the sod-turning ceremony of the proposed Ministry of Health headquarters to be constructed at Queen’s Park East and Jerningham Avenue in Port of Spain, under a “Build Own Lease Transfer” or BOLT facility, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said, especially at this time of Covid-19, how good it would have been “if those of us who were involved in the hourly management of this pandemic were all operating from the same place. It would have made life so much easier and decision-making more effective”.

So true, but how good it would be if those involved in the hourly management of the exiting primary care infrastructure and facilities could apply more effective decision making to ensure the public received sometimes simple, other times critically needed MRI, CT scans, etc, and medication at our public hospitals.

Nice to know taxpayers’ dollars would be saved using the BOLT facility to construct the new Ministry of Health headquarters.

But why wait for new headquarters to be built and hope there would be more effective decision making? Why not try a hybrid system that could immediately help alleviate the issues being faced by the public?

Maybe the operation of critical equipment and pharmacies could be outsourced to private operators to be housed at the hospitals? Yes, like in a BOLT way—pun intended. I am sure a better service would be provided than what exists now—well, at least until the new headquarters is built and the decision making becomes much easier and more effective, according to the PM.

It’s time we get real value for the annual spend on the health sector in this country.

Ricardo Lijertwood

via e-mail

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Utility rate increase looms

Utility rate increase looms

In a frank assessment of the current situation regarding the delivery of public utilities services in the country, the minister with that responsibility has spoken once again about the rates against which these services are provided to citizens.

A still tongue keeps a wise head

When I was attending college, doubles with channa was ten cents each. I took nine single cents, visited the lab and exited with silver ones.

When I went to purchase the doubles at 10 a.m., I had to jostle with big men, Robertson, Whitling and Low Foon. The vendor took my nine cents in the melee. I returned, smiling. I shared.

Vanity fare and the humble doubles

Vanity fare and the humble doubles

IT is understandable that in Minister Clarence Rambharat’s exasperation with the unnecessarily high figures for imported food, and the cost to the health system for treating non-communicable diseases, he lost his grasp of the emotional connection that people of this country have to their doubles.

WASA throwing good money after bad

I just heard Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales say, on the news, that the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) needs a rate increase to be able to provide 21st-century services to the population.

Plug our porous borders to reduce most crimes

I have heard it said for various reasons our borders pose a challenge in protecting them fully.

Well, I cannot accept that point of view. Trinidad and Tobago is a small country. Surely we can come up with a plan to do so.

Is it that we do not want to make an additional sacrifice spending money to shut down the illegal entry of persons, guns, ammo, drugs, human trafficking, animals, goods and even Covid-19 from coming into T&T?