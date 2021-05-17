The state of T&T is at present witnessing a social anomaly. This said anomaly is confusing the population into a deleterious pattern of behaviour in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Society blames the Government for every “kink” that appears in modern-day discourse. Thus, the culture created by this behaviour results in the general public absolving themselves from nearly all responsibility concerning the management of their country.
Unfortunately, we only realise that the responsibility is also in our hands when it is too late. An example of this is gender-based violence. We have now accepted that this type of behaviour stems from the household.
As such, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is a target of criticism for the cataclysmic effects of the pandemic that is affecting our country. This is the anomaly that I refer to. Some citizens have misled themselves into thinking that the PM can prevent this pandemic through his administration alone. Therefore, carelessly flouting the law has no effect in their eyes. The Brian Lara Promenade is an apt example. We must realise that the responsibility falls squarely in our hands.
So, the “social anomaly” is simple. The citizens of T&T are now actually the de facto presidents and prime ministers of their country. The power is in our hands to prevent the proliferation of the virus. Covid-19, this insidious crown-shaped microbe, has decentralised the authority within our island—vesting it in the man who resides in Carenage or the vendor in Charlotte Street. Nevertheless, the majority of the population has failed to notice this political transfer. Some still blame the administration.
Therefore, we must do all in our efforts to prevent the spread of this virus. The responsibility is in our hands. We are the prime ministers of our households. Accordingly, the future depends on us.
Nicholas Maharaj
via e-mail