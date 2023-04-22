It’s your responsibility, Minister Hinds

The recent boldface and shameless revelation of National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, that for the past seven years he has not devised or formulated a crime plan to assist the police in abating the escalation of the crime scourge in our country, is scandalous.
It is an abdication of his constitutional duty to the citizens of this country. And it is now incumbent upon Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to remove him from his Cabinet as Minister of National Security. He is an embarrassment to the Prime Minister and his Cabinet colleagues.
Hinds boasted, “I have always said I know exactly what my responsibilities as a Minister of Government are, and it does not include me creating no crime plan... my job is to provide them with the policy directions of the people of Trinidad and Tobago, through the Government, and to ensure that they understand these policies particularly clearly... A minister of Government does not generate or create a crime plan. That is a matter for the Police Commissioner... and as minister does not involve me creating a crime plan.”
I wish to inform the public, and particularly the Minister of National Security, that nowhere in our law, be it the Police Service Act, Chapter 15:01, or the Constitution, the supreme law of Trinidad and Tobago, mandates or grants powers to the Commissioner of Police to devise, generate or create a crime plan to stamp out the scourge of criminality in this country.
It is of interest to note that Section 123 A (i) of the Constitution states, “The Commissioner of Police shall have the complete power to manage the police service and is required to ensure that the human, financial and material resources available to the service are used in an efficient and effective manner.”
It is instructive to comprehend that the prerogative granted to the Commissioner of Police to have complete power to manage the Police Service and to ensure that the human, financial and material resources available are used in an efficient and effective manner does not permit him or grant him/her the power to devise a crime plan.
Devising a crime plan for the police to implement is purely a political enterprise, and that is the job for the Minister of National Security. Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, must advise the Prime Minister on this vexed issue.
Sections 75 and 85 are the legal basis of mandating the Minister of National Security to devise a crime plan. Specifically, Section 85 grants to him the constitutional authority to develop relevant policies and plans for the Commissioner of Police to implement: and Section 75 of the Constitution makes the Cabinet and the Minister of National Security directly accountable to Parliament for crime and national security.
The Ministry of National Security is the arm of the Government that has primary responsibility for ensuring and maintaining the safety and security of the people of the twin-island state of Trinidad and Tobago.
I call upon Her Excellency President Christine Kangaloo to exercise her presidential power, under Section 81 of the Constitution, to enquire of Prime Minister Rowley why his Minister of National Security abdicated his constitutional responsibility of devising a crime plan to stem the scourge of criminality in Trinidad and Tobago; in any event, since he has openly confessed and admitted his folly to the citizens of this country that it is not his responsibility, why does he remain a pampered and protected member of the Cabinet of this country?
And I say to Prime Minister Rowley, do your duty under the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Relieve Minister Fitzgerald Hinds of his embarrassment to your Government and the people of this country. Fire him now for his honest incompetence. And incidentally, the Ministry of National Security was allocated billions from 2015-2022.
Israel B Rajah-Khan, SC