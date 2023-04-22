It’s your responsibility, Minister Hinds

I am struggling to understand the way our politicians think and act with regard to the issuance of firearm user’s licences (FULs) and lawlessness.

Everyone knows the old saying that you cannot shape an old tree, you have to shape it while it is young and supple. When I was young, most homes had an employed father and a stay-at-home mother. If a child misbehaved, he or she would get a few strokes with a belt and that would be the end of the matter.