It’s your right to speak up

I am of Trinidadian descent and reside in the UK, and am here on vacation.
I am always saying to family and friends that “you all put up with a lot of nonsense”.
In the UK the citizens protest, shut down motorways, airports and streets in the city of London, consequently getting rid of ministers, and it can be done.
I wonder if citizens here are threatened in speaking up. It is your democratic right to do so, and to expect the basics in life, supply of energy, water and good infrastructure, and a low crime rate.
Barbara Allen
London,UK