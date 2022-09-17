For the past four months, upper North Post Road, Diego Martin, has not received a consistent water supply. I’ve been requesting truck-borne water from WASA for the past four months and every time I call, I get a reference number. I’ve received approximately eight reference numbers in the past four months, I have received water once, and only because I saw a truck on the hill and begged the persons on the truck to please bring me some water.
I am not sure how WASA expects people to survive without a supply of water. Having no water has been running up my living expenses, and I’m already on a very tight budget.
I need water to wash my clothes. I have been wasting money washing at a laundromat, when I have a perfectly functional washing machine at home. I need water to cook. I have been wasting money buying food, when I have a functioning stove and ingredients in my cupboard.
I have a child in school. I cannot send her to school if she cannot bathe. I cannot send her to school if she has no clean underwear. I cannot send her to school with no lunch. And if I keep her home, who is that benefiting?
I need water. I have been BEGGING, literally BEGGING for water for the past four months. BEGGING! How is it right that this is how people have to live in 2022? I can’t even make a simple request and have it fulfilled. I cannot afford to bribe anyone, I really can’t, and I shouldn’t have to.
Upper North Post Road has had three intervals of respite within the past four months. Water has come literally three times within the past four months. How is anyone supposed to survive?
A notice went out last week Sunday stating that there would be an interruption but supply would be restored on Wednesday. I waited, and there was nothing, and there has been nothing.
When the supply was disrupted for those in the “prestigious” areas, it was restored in days. I’ve met people who told me that for all their life living there, they never needed a tank because they have a constant water supply—yet I cannot even get a truck to bring me some water.
I have tried all avenues. This is my last resort, short of coming into the head office in my dirty clothes and underwear. I’ve tried Facebook comments, Instagram messages, tweets to the MP and the WASA official page. I’ve called the MP’s office. I’ve gotten a contact for someone in WASA and tried contacting them. I’ve been visiting the pump station almost every day. I have no idea what I am expected to do again.
Every morning I drive through gallons of wasted water in the streets, but WASA cannot be bothered to put some water in my tanks. How is this fair?