Our country is in a state of heightened political consciousness arising out of the mess that was made of the attempt to appoint a new police commissioner.
This state of uncertainty will continue to arise periodically as long as we fail to recognise that it is in the interest of the political directorate of both parties to keep the population at loggerheads.
There are many voices calling for a coming-together of our people to bring a conclusion to this confusion, yet we seem to be unable to break out of our nightmare.
The voices come from far and wide, and from many persons who threw their hats into the political ring and gave up in disgust when they realised the divisions in our society, fomented by our political leaders, are too deeply entrenched to be easily overcome.
We idolise our leaders to the point where they begin to believe they are infallible and are above accounting for their stewardship, and that attitude is readily reinforced by their supporters.
The evidence that these people are human with the same propensity for error as every other human being lies beyond the grasp of their defenders, to whom any criticism is blasphemy.
This is so different from the words of one of the persons convicted of involvement in the assault on the US Capitol: “I take full responsibility for what I did that day. That’s not who I am. That’s not who I was raised to be.”
He said this in the face of a sentence of more than three years in jail. How many people would have courage to do that?
The pertinent issue is that he took responsibility and acknowledged his actions were not consistent with his upbringing. Equally important is his acknowledged break at that moment with what he has been brought up to practise (that’s not who I was raised to be).
That is a consequence of the inability to resist the impetus of herd action. Unfortunately, people are often moved by societal pressure to adopt positions or actions that are not necessarily consistent with their beliefs.
Consequently, there is a tendency to follow the herd as a result of fear of rejection by their peers.
It takes uncommon courage to stand up against the wrongs in society, even by leaders who may feel diminished if they fail to do what they feel is expected of them.
It is understandable, if not excusable, therefore, for the Prime Minister to say, “I do what I have to do,” because he believes that is what is expected of him. He believes he is expected to stand his ground, even when he has been forced to acknowledge his error.
The question is that, in respect of NGC and its decisions regarding Atlantic Train 1, when is he going to do what is expected of him in respect of the company’s chairman and chief executive officer, and the Ministry of Energy, which squandered hundreds of millions of dollars of the nation’s money on one of the country’s most misguided business decisions, simply to save face?
It would appear to the ordinary citizen that such a commitment is selectively applied.
The country must lift itself out of its lethargy if it is to begin the process of true development, because currently neither of the existing options is particularly inspiring.
Karan Mahabirsingh