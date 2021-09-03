Regarding the alleged “impromptu” cancellation of Jayanti Lutchmedial’s planned vaccination drive at the Gulf View Community Centre and the consequential indignant responses hurled at the SWRHA, which I believe to be unnecessarily harsh and unwarranted, I wish to offer my five cents.
Regardless of the circumstances and culpability, the initiative might have been ill-conceived in the first place, considering the close proximity of vaccination sites to Gulf View. For the sake of argument, just maybe this time around, the SWRHA’s decision was based solely on logic that eschewed politics. Perhaps the vaccination drive, upon deeper consideration, proved unfeasible.
I don’t have the right to question the eminent views of others but, based on a letter, “Senator Lutchmedial deserves an apology”, I can’t help but mull over the motive of the letter writer in saying, “other vaccination sites... in close proximity—an afterthought and ignores previously agreed arrangements” and “if it were initiated by the MP for San Fernando West...”
In a nutshell, the writer, other than advocating for an apology to the senator, seems to agree that whoever initiated the drive, it was ill-conceived. Why then should the SWRHA apologise or resign for making a sound decision?
The other point I wish to make is motivated by another quotation from the letter, “(SWRHA’s) disregard for (the minister of health’s) herculean efforts to bring vaccines to the people...”
Communication can be a hell of a thing. What is intended is not necessarily the message received. The Ministry of Health has made a “herculean” effort to bring vaccine accessibility to the people throughout the country. It has further enhanced the drive by providing drive-through sites and outreach programmes in rural communities.
The residents of Gulf View, unlike some impoverished communities, are more than capable of meeting the Ministry of Health at least a quarter of the way.
Suffice it to say, I saw responsible people take their debilitated relatives to the vaccination site, even before the establishment of the drive-throughs. There are wheelchairs and attendants at the sites to cater for the elderly.
The population has an integral role to play in the fight against the Covid-19 virus. The vaccine roll-out is geared towards protecting us and our loved ones, and we have to make every effort humanly possible to get the vaccine.
Stop the damn selfish nonsense and instead see the fight as belonging to “ME”, not the minister or the Health Ministry.
RP Joseph
San Fernando