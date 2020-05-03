An open letter to the Minister of Health.
Mr Minister, until recently the Government, your team and yourself have been doing a fairly commendable job in the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. No doubt all countries are in a very difficult situation, and we are no less so. Damned if you do and damned if you don’t.
Nevertheless, recently, and just after the lockdown was extended, you have been reciting a mantra that you will “be guided by science” in your future decisions on lockdowns. What does this mean?
For example, if science tells you that the lockdown should continue for, say, another month, six months or even a year, will you continue with that course of action?
Moreover, most of our citizens have access to a 24-hour cycle of cable TV news. We have all witnessed the errors and mistakes that science, scientists, and in particular the World Health Organisation have made. The stark truth is that they did not know what they were dealing with and what to do about it. This has resulted in people who are not entitled to, and/or do not have the appropriate qualifications, making decisions which are against our constitutional rights and freedoms. A portent of things to come is what took place outside of Living Waters on Friday.
You are obviously aware of what this lockdown has done to us. It has been devastating. Any continuation will totally destroy us. Has science taken into consideration the jobs lost, the businesses going under, starvation, suicides, depression and other such side effects far more lethal than the virus itself? Worse, our Government, unlike the US, is not in a position to come to the rescue of a hapless population. The bottom line: we cannot and must not continue like this.
F Mouttet
Westmoorings