An open letter to the Minister of Health.

Mr Minister, until recently the Government, your team and yourself have been doing a fairly commendable job in the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. No doubt all countries are in a very difficult situation, and we are no less so. Damned if you do and damned if you don’t.

Nevertheless, recently, and just after the lockdown was extended, you have been reciting a mantra that you will “be guided by science” in your future decisions on lockdowns. What does this mean?

For example, if science tells you that the lockdown should continue for, say, another month, six months or even a year, will you continue with that course of action?

Moreover, most of our citizens have access to a 24-hour cycle of cable TV news. We have all witnessed the errors and mistakes that science, scientists, and in particular the World Health Organisation have made. The stark truth is that they did not know what they were dealing with and what to do about it. This has resulted in people who are not entitled to, and/or do not have the appropriate qualifications, making decisions which are against our constitutional rights and freedoms. A portent of things to come is what took place outside of Living Waters on Friday.

You are obviously aware of what this lockdown has done to us. It has been devastating. Any continuation will totally destroy us. Has science taken into consideration the jobs lost, the businesses going under, starvation, suicides, depression and other such side effects far more lethal than the virus itself? Worse, our Government, unlike the US, is not in a position to come to the rescue of a hapless population. The bottom line: we cannot and must not continue like this.

F Mouttet

Westmoorings

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pandemic spending versus electioneering

Pandemic spending versus electioneering

The massive State relief programme triggered by Covid-19 demands a muscular accountability framework for every dollar spent if Trinidad and Tobago is to emerge from this pandemic with any reasonable level of financial and political integrity.

Psychology and the law

Psychology and the law

IN an interview in the Guardian published on April 30, Michele Carter, an educator and a psychologist, outlined some of the apparently natural reactions of ordinary people to the restrictions on their lives and their movements imposed by the Covid-19 orders. It is a subject we have been discussing, and it remains a major item in the continuing need to get a grip on human behaviour in times of crisis and uncertainty.

Cut your cloth to suit your pocket

Many headlines scream “Food frenzy”, “Rush for food”, “Lotto $$ for poor”, “VAT refunds”, “Covid worries”, to name just a few. Inter-alia, there is much talk about loss of revenue, dipping into the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund, borrowing money, giving grants to those affected by Covid, but why, in fundamental cases, reinvent the wheel?

Tied to no one’s apron strings

Tied to no one’s apron strings

Developing countries, including Caricom states, would make a grave mistake if, in the wake of the economic crisis they now face, they decide to diminish their foreign affairs budgets.

Embracing the future

“We are made wise not by the recollection of our past, but by our responsibility for our future”. —George Bernard Shaw

To accept the virus-induced lockdown was, for the most part, a no-brainer. To exit is not. Indeed, the public comments of the major business organisations show us more clearly their underlying values.