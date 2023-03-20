I met Jerome Tang Lee in the ’60s when I joined the Express as a news reporter. In those days, before the advent of the Internet, the mobile phone, social media and a multiplicity of radio and television stations, as a news reporter one travelled on a motorcycle throughout South Trinidad to get the story typed and presented to Jerome by an hourly deadline.
Jerome was the sub-editor who wrote the headline, perfecting the craft to show how news content is sold to the reader.
Thirty years later and no longer faced with the speed of daily journalism, we were both in corporate communications. With the merger of Trintopec and Trintoc, where we both did similar communication outreach, we reconnected when Jerome joined Petrotrin to design the company newsletter and other publications.
A reserved person who diligently and expertly did his job, we lost contact in retirement when health challenges got the better of Jerome. History will record that our corporate newsletters excelled at the fundamentals of connecting with an audience.
Old reporters are like yesterday’s newspaper and before this edition is put “under the bird cage” I pay tribute to Jerome, Jeff Hackett, Ainsley Sahai, Kenneth Khan, Harry Sharma of the Express and to the journalists at “D Guardian and Evening News” with whom I worked before joining the Express and who are no longer on byline—John Alleyne, Milton Bartley, Hammond Koylass, Mikey Mahabir, John Myers, Compton Delph and especially Norris Solomon, who accompanied me on a three-month exciting stint in Berlin and at the renowned German Institute for Journalism.
May they all rest in heavenly peace. Sincere condolences to Jerome’s wife, Brenda, and family.