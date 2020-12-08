Oh dear!! Here we go again. Everyone is huffing and puffing about the “evil” in our society.

What I do know is that repetition improves learning. Therefore, I repeat. At birth we are but mammals, because we give birth through what is called the birth canal, we suckle our young, and have hair at some time during our lifetime. The two basic instincts that motivate us at this point are sex and aggression. However, we were created with two characteristics which make us different from our four-legged friends and put us in the category of higher-order animals.