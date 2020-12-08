We are into December, the heart of the Christmas season, and already the malls are beginning to see at least more visitors.
Whether it is just an outing to see or purchase, only time and reports coming in will give us a clear indication.
With the economy where it is and the effects of Covid-19 on hundreds of businesses throughout the length and breadth of T&T, many of our citizens are going to have a very bleak Christmas. Thousands have lost their jobs, while others have faced deduction in salaries or fewer working hours.
Many homes are experiencing, just as our prime minister said, “tough times”.
As concerned citizens, our leaders need to put their foot on the gas when it comes to creating job opportunities in the country. I am still looking to see the positive effect of plans put forward by that committee that was set up to come up with ways and means to move the country forward—that high-powered team put in place by the Government earlier this year.
Was there anything in there to deal with the unemployment situation in the country? We cannot just sit back, hoping for the best that the oil dollar will once more go above US$100 a barrel. That may not come any time soon.
The year 2021 is right around the corner, so I am appealing to those who are in charge—please take a serious look at the growing unemployment situation in T&T. This, as you well know, will increase our poverty level and also have an impact on crime—something none of us wants.
Share with the nation what are the plans of the Government to deal with the rise in unemployment in our twin islands.
Let’s do it together.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan