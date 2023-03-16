Join forces to catch predators

To begin, I would like to offer my heartiest congratulations to Khamarie Rodriguez and the team at the Sunday Express for its recent exposé (Child Pre­dators—March 12, 2023). It represents the kind of bold, proactive, timely, data-driven journal­ism that is generally lacking in the local media. Well done! Keep up the good work!

And whereas I empathise with the reluctance of any media practitioner or media house to take the issue further, the door, in my estimation, has now been thrown wide open for child advocacy groups and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to launch similar sting operations against would-be child groomers. And, more importantly, to use the opportunity to identify and prosecute offenders, and to discourage countless others who may be tempted to act in a similar fashion. In short, the time has come to “name and shame” these predators back into the cracks and shadows from whence they came.

As it stands, we cannot yet rely on a register of convicted sex offenders in an effort to protect our nation’s children. Truth be told, too many of them have been allowed to fly below the radar for too long. And since these registries depend on convictions to be populated, the exercise is still very much at its nascent stage.

If television shows such as To Catch A Predator have taught us ­anything at all, it is:

a) there is no apparent shortage of depraved sickos out there (even if you have to import them from small Caribbean nations as one infamous episode proved);

b) the fear of public shame can be as strong (or even stronger?) a disincentive as the fear of capture and conviction.

Sadly, this is one instance where, in the absence of action by the legiti­mate authorities, I wholly endorse the efforts of private individuals and groups. I have no doubt that there are enough “sickos” here to drive an entire series of episodes of such a programme should one of the local television stations decide to get in on such an act of timely and much-­needed public service.

In fact, given the proliferation of mobile phones in T&T, I am often left bemused that there are not more in­cidents of criminal activity being caught on camera. Especially since—at least based on the accepted public perception—there is no apparent shortage of alleged criminality. From extrajudicial killings to human trafficking to bribe demands, perhaps the time is ripe for us all to be either citizen journalists/citizen enforcers. Together, we might just be able to take a bite out of not just sex crimes but all crimes here in T&T.

And, in so doing, we may have finally found a more positive use for our smartphones.

G Elias

Cascade

Join forces to catch predators

