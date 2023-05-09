Join the club, Lara

I predict letter writer Lynette Joseph would shake off Brian Lara’s plea to the Government and label him a UNC because he’s lamenting the abysmal failure of the PNM Government to deal with crime.

But, who cares? Crime happens all over the world, and crime happened under the UNC, too, so let’s just ride it out.

It’s unfortunate that it had to reach so close to home for him to come forward and make such calls from India, where now the whole world is aware of the anarchy going on in Trinidad and Tobago. Don’t listen to Brian Lara; he is unpatriotic for criticising the Government, and shouldn’t be bad-talking the country—right, Archbishop Gordon?

If Brian Lara were really hurting, he would be hitting Rowley and the PNM for six, and the ball would damage the glass windows in Balisier House.

Join the line, legend. All these experts and armchair politicians crying behind Rowley and his Cabinet to do their jobs and solve problems, and he sends them to offload their emotions on Kamla Persad-Bissessar while he plays golf.

Brian Lara, to really show he is hurting, should protest the state of governance and demand a fresh general election by having his name removed from the Tarouba Stadium in Couva.

This would mean this is not the country that he recognises, and therefore he would not be representing a country governed by a party (PNM) that is at the centre of all of our problems.

Give it nine days—it’ll blow off.

Kendell Karan

Chaguanas

