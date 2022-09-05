Richard Charan’s story in the Express of August 31, Independence day entitled “Saving the Pond” lauds the efforts of pundit Donny Samlal et al for restoring the pristine beauty of this enduring work of nature at Usine which houses so many memories for so many from the “cane”.
It is one of my moments of redemption even as we celebrate amidst all the pain and suffering in our land, as much Ruby Gupta’s melodies and Rishi Lakhan’s inspirational letter about extolling Mother Trinidad and Tobago have been, all in the Independence issue of the Express.
This story by Charan gives a sense of the pond at Usine being the “heart and soul” of the sugar estates like Petite Morne and Golconda and surrounding environs, the lifeblood for the sugar cane factory making the sugar for which so many toiled in the fields, sent their children to school, many to become the professionals leading the charge in the upkeep of this little island we call home, now under siege and in danger of slow decimation.
For me the memories are specific and ineradicable, as a young man, longing to be near my first love, the pond teeming with the coscarob and guabin, waiting to give me the thrill of a lifetime with a tug at the end of a makeshift bamboo rod line, and when I became a man, for that boyish eagerness to grow into the now indescribable sensation of watching a new sparkling Daiwa rod bending on the shore by the sea with the silver king (grande te caille) at the end of it in a dallying dance of death to free itself.
And even as “wanton schoolboys”(Shakespeare, King Lear: “As flies to wanton boys /Are we to the gods/They kill us for their sport”) we trekked the back ways often “breaking biche” from school or eluding a strict father who would give us the cut-tail of our lives if ever he got wind of our secret sojourn to our “field of dreams” at the pond, we would stealthily step on the unimaginably soft and immaculately trimmed carpet of grass of the golf greens leading to our destination which the “bakra man” with the white cork hat on a white horse kept to perfection for his own luxury of golf, only to run helter/skelter at the sight of the advancing estate police ever ready to “lock us up” for daring to tread on the sacred, making it profane without dirty bare feet.
Even now , with fishing still my first love- with my wife’s permission, of course I would still return to the Usine pond of my youth, sticking a rod up now for the guabin or tilapia as against the silver king of the seashore of a long time ago, the latter now denied us by the marauders who ply their trade on the soft sand, not for the “sensation sweet” (William Wordsworth: Tintern Abbey 27/310) as of old, but for the blood and pain of their trade.
My heart leaps up, much like Wordsworth’s did when “I behold a rainbow in the sky” in his poem, on reading of pundit Donny Samlal’s initiative with the help of others, to restore the beauty of a place so rich in memory for so many of us but now in a state of abandon. Not only as a place to relive the beautiful moment of watching a line twitch again with a tilapia dancing at the end of it but where the people near and far, especially the former sugar workers, can savour its transformation as a place of nostalgia and memory, of rest and relaxation, reliving in their minds how “Cane” was not “Bitter” as the great story teller Samuel Selvon would suggest in “Cane is Bitter”, but our “Life” according to a poster, now no more, with the caption “Cane is our Life: Protect It” erected near the entrance to the now abandoned Dubuisson Park by a former manager of Caroni Ltd who understood the meaning of “Cane” to the people.
But even as Richard Charan’s story “Save the Pond” is the stuff of which dreams are made, I shudder at the thought of the forces working behind the scenes manipulating the means to snatch this dream away, denying the people what is their right and claiming it for their own - as has been the case with most of Caroni Ltd’s assets abandoned after its closure, its land , its machinery et al .
But this must never be allowed to happen and all must join hands with pundit Donny Samlal and his team to ensure that such a travesty never takes place and that this initiative is successful.
Dr Errol N Benjamin
It is one of my moments of redemption even as we celebrate amidst all the pain and suffering in our land, as much Ruby Gupta’s melodies and Rishi Lakhan’s inspirational letter about extolling Mother Trinidad and Tobago have been, all in the Independence issue of the Express.
This story by Charan gives a sense of the pond at Usine being the “heart and soul” of the sugar estates like Petite Morne and Golconda and surrounding environs, the lifeblood for the sugar cane factory making the sugar for which so many toiled in the fields, sent their children to school, many to become the professionals leading the charge in the upkeep of this little island we call home, now under siege and in danger of slow decimation.
For me the memories are specific and ineradicable, as a young man, longing to be near my first love, the pond teeming with the coscarob and guabin, waiting to give me the thrill of a lifetime with a tug at the end of a makeshift bamboo rod line, and when I became a man, for that boyish eagerness to grow into the now indescribable sensation of watching a new sparkling Daiwa rod bending on the shore by the sea with the silver king (grande te caille) at the end of it in a dallying dance of death to free itself.
And even as “wanton schoolboys”(Shakespeare, King Lear: “As flies to wanton boys /Are we to the gods/They kill us for their sport”) we trekked the back ways often “breaking biche” from school or eluding a strict father who would give us the cut-tail of our lives if ever he got wind of our secret sojourn to our “field of dreams” at the pond, we would stealthily step on the unimaginably soft and immaculately trimmed carpet of grass of the golf greens leading to our destination which the “bakra man” with the white cork hat on a white horse kept to perfection for his own luxury of golf, only to run helter/skelter at the sight of the advancing estate police ever ready to “lock us up” for daring to tread on the sacred, making it profane without dirty bare feet.
Even now , with fishing still my first love- with my wife’s permission, of course I would still return to the Usine pond of my youth, sticking a rod up now for the guabin or tilapia as against the silver king of the seashore of a long time ago, the latter now denied us by the marauders who ply their trade on the soft sand, not for the “sensation sweet” (William Wordsworth: Tintern Abbey 27/310) as of old, but for the blood and pain of their trade.
My heart leaps up, much like Wordsworth’s did when “I behold a rainbow in the sky” in his poem, on reading of pundit Donny Samlal’s initiative with the help of others, to restore the beauty of a place so rich in memory for so many of us but now in a state of abandon. Not only as a place to relive the beautiful moment of watching a line twitch again with a tilapia dancing at the end of it but where the people near and far, especially the former sugar workers, can savour its transformation as a place of nostalgia and memory, of rest and relaxation, reliving in their minds how “Cane” was not “Bitter” as the great story teller Samuel Selvon would suggest in “Cane is Bitter”, but our “Life” according to a poster, now no more, with the caption “Cane is our Life: Protect It” erected near the entrance to the now abandoned Dubuisson Park by a former manager of Caroni Ltd who understood the meaning of “Cane” to the people.
But even as Richard Charan’s story “Save the Pond” is the stuff of which dreams are made, I shudder at the thought of the forces working behind the scenes manipulating the means to snatch this dream away, denying the people what is their right and claiming it for their own - as has been the case with most of Caroni Ltd’s assets abandoned after its closure, its land , its machinery et al .
But this must never be allowed to happen and all must join hands with pundit Donny Samlal and his team to ensure that such a travesty never takes place and that this initiative is successful.
Dr Errol N Benjamin