Jones teams with chair of British LGBT rights group for online forum

Trinidad-born LGBTQI+ activist Jason Jones has teamed up with Crispin Blunt, chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Global LGBT+ Rights in the United Kingdom, for a discussion titled “The Privy Council v LGBT+ and Human Rights: A Panel Discussion on the role of the Privy Council as Supreme Court of the Caribbean”.

The event takes place on Monday at 1 p.m. and will be streamed online.

According to the UK Parliament ­website, APPGs are informal, cross-party groups for­med by Members of Parliament and Members of the UK’s House of Lords who share a common interest in a particular policy area, region or country.

In 2017, Jones, who lives in the UK, took the Trinidad and Tobago Government to court to challenge the constitutionality of Sections 13 and 16 of the Sexual Offences Act, which criminalised same-sex activity between consenting adults.

He argued that the two sections of the act violated his right to privacy, liberty and freedom of expression.

On April 12, 2018, he won the landmark legal challenge in the High Court, when Justice Devindra Rampersad ruled that Sections 13 and 16 of the act were “unconstitutional, illegal, null, void, invalid and are of no effect”.

According to a news release from the organisers of Monday’s panel discussion, the event takes place ahead of the Privy Council meeting on the General Savings Law Clause on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It said the case, although nominally about the death penalty, has significant ­implications for the progress of LGBT+ rights in the Caribbean and Commonwealth, as it also hinges on General Savings Law Clause of the Constitution of Trinidad and Tobago.

“The savings clause also protects the laws that discriminate against LGBTQ+ citizens. The High Court of Justice in Trinidad and Tobago ruled on April 12, 2018, that the country’s laws criminalising same-sex intimacy between consenting adults are unconstitutional. The 2018 victory at the High Court can be overturned by the T&T Appeal Court and/or the Privy Council if they decide that the laws are ‘saved’ by Section 6,” the release pointed out.

“This clause was held by the Privy Council (5 to 4) in Boyce v the Queen [2004] UKPC 32 and Matthew v Trinidad and Tobago [2004] UKPC 33 to provide absolute immunity to all colonial laws in force at the time of Independence from constitutional challenge for breach of the fundamental rights and freedoms provisions of the new constitutions,” it noted.

The release highlighted that since 2004, Barbados and Guyana have resigned to the jurisdiction of the Privy Council and adopted the Caribbean Court of Justice as final court of appeal.

“In 2018, the Carib­bean Court of Justice reversed for Barbados the decision in Boyce and Matthew in the case of Nervais v Regina [2018] CCJ 19 (AJ). It did likewise for Guyana in McEwan v Guyana [2018] CCJ 30 (AJ). It is only Trinidad and Tobago that remains bound by Boyce and Matthew.

“The Savings Clause is anathema to a modern humane society and we expect the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council to modernise its interpretation and reconsider its position in a modern society and its relationship to humane judgements in law,” it stated.

The release said Professor of Law at the University of the West Indies, Rose-Marie Belle Antoine, offered the following on the matter: “I have long held the view that our vision of the saving law clause is not only anachronistic, but inimical to the development of a just society grounded in rights for all, which surely was not the intent of the framers of our independent constitutions.

“As such, our courts must be courageous enough to interpret it purposively, so as to give life to its true meaning and rationale, paving the way for a more enlightened future for all Caribbean peoples.”

