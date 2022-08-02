Journey to freedom far from over

The Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) salutes the nation on Emancipation Day. August 1 should be a day of great celebration for all of Trinidad and Tobago, as it commemorates the ending of chattel slavery. And while not all Trinbagonians had ancestors who were enslaved, we all need to recognise that the enslavement of Africans was the worst act of human oppression that the world has experienced.
This is not only because of the nature of chattel slavery, where a slave was considered as property no different from a mule or piece of machinery and therefore could be treated as such; but because it existed for more than two centuries and it created the economic, political, social relations of power and institutions that have, in many respects, persisted to today.
Thus there is no doubt that the plantation economic system has remained essentially intact. There still exist prejudices and discrimination based on race and colour. And the old colonial authoritarian culture explains a lot about our failed governance, while the colonial divide and rule strategy implemented after the end of slavery and with the start of indentured immigration continues to characterise our politics, where people are divided by race and religion.
This is why Emancipation was an important moment in our evolution as a society, but could never be considered as the end point. The removal of the physical chains did not mean Africans were totally free. That is why the former slaves continued the struggle for more and more freedom. And their spirit of resistance and rebellion did not waver. In the process the Africans who were enslaved sought to humanise the space called Trinidad and Tobago in the face of great odds.
The British colonial power passed laws that banned drums and other “noisy instruments”; made religious worship illegal; jailed and persecuted those who were considered “idlers” and “trouble makers”. Economic opportunities were denied, as was access to education, decent healthcare and housing, and so much more. Freedom from the chains did not mean freedom from oppression.
Our history is therefore one of constant tension and struggle between the elites and those who control economic and political power on the one hand; and the ordinary people on the other. The former want to keep the status quo of their power, wealth and privilege intact; while the mass of the people want change. The Royal Jail, Canboulay; Arouca; Hosay; Belmanna, Water “Riots” which occurred in the 70 years after Emancipation are evidence of this ongoing struggle, as are the 1919/20 and 1937 Workers strikes. In our post-Independence period, 1970 stands out as being a massive effort to change the status quo.
While we have not had such social explosions of such a scale as those earlier acts of rebellion, there are signs today that the people are fed up of the status quo. And they are not wrong in starting to take mass actions to defend their interests. The reality is that we are in great danger of a great reversal as a result of the policies of this Government. Workers’ rights are under attack, as are trade unions.
The descendants of African slaves are being disadvantaged by the education system; have less access to capital and assets to generate wealth and income; and face discrimination based on where they live. The communities where the majority of working class descendants of African slaves live give us the proof of what is happening today.
Our society is being reshaped, and if it continues we may very well be back to Massa Day. This is not in any way to suggest there will be a return to slavery, but that there is taking place a reinforcing of the very status quo that existed at the time of Emancipation.
Thus we have a very small number of economic elites—companies and individuals—that have a huge amount of wealth; a shrinking number in the middle, the majority who are barely able to make ends meet and a very large number who are in desperate situations where their children don’t have food to eat.
Even upon celebrating Emancipation Day and remembering the victories of our African community over slavery, and the many hurdles since freedom day in 1838, the MSJ calls on Trinbagonians to reflect on the state of our nation and the condition of our people in this month of August that started with Emancipation Day on the 1st and ends with Independence Day on the 31st. The watchwords—the price of freedom is eternal vigilance—are most appropriate at this time.
Our journey out of slavery and up to freedom is far from complete!
David Abdulah
political leader, Movement for Social Justice