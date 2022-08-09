The People’s National Movement mourns the passing of one of its stalwarts, the late Ms Joycelyn McLeod Smith.

Hailed as a trailblazer for youth and a pioneer for women in the PNM, in her constituency of Barataria/San Juan, and across the country, her dedication, passion, strong work ethic and her political astuteness were easily recognised, admired and appreciated.

Joycelyn entered the political arena in the 1960s when she joined the PNM in the then-Barataria constituency, and went on to become the chairperson of that constituency’s youth league.

Her strong advocacy and activism set the stage for her to be taken seriously as a young woman in the political arena.

Having garnered the support of the majority of the then-constituency youth leagues, she successfully challenged for the chairmanship of the PNM’s National Youth League, and thus holds the distinction of being the first woman to be elected as the chairperson of the PNM’s National Youth League. She set a high standard for all who followed in her footsteps in that portfolio.

Chairman of the then-South Port of Spain Constituency Youth League, Mr Hamilton “Bunny” Chrysostom, served alongside her as the public relations officer of the National Youth League.

He recalled that under her leadership, and with the support of then-political leader and prime minister Dr Eric Williams, the PNM’s National Youth League hosted a concert in the Queen’s Park Oval, titled Expression 71. Youth representatives from Trinidad and Tobago and across the Caribbean attended the highly successful event.

It was a watershed ­occasion for the youth of the region.

Joycelyn went on to serve on the PNM’s National Execu­tive as the party’s National Youth Officer—Female, alongside the late Morris Marshall, who served as the National Youth Officer—Male.

Those under her guidance remember her as sharp yet gentle. Alderman Richard Walcott, who served on the PNM’s National Youth League when Joycelyn was the Youth Officer—Female, remembers her for her great leadership, as was evidenced when he was a part of a delegation fielded by the PNM’s National Youth League, and headed by Joycelyn, to a conference in Jamaica.

Joycelyn was dedicated to Trinidad and Tobago, and did all that she could to represent her country to the best of her ability. She worked at the National Insurance Board, at the Trinidad and Tobago Consulate in New York, and at the T&T Embassy in Washington, DC, and served with distinction in every sphere.

The PNM commiserates with her daughter, Giselle, her granddaughter, and her entire family, and our sincerest condolences are extended.

Thank you, good and faithful servant, Joycelyn. Your work here is done.

Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing

public relations officer

People’s National Movement

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Wild, wild East

Wild, wild East

The rampant criminality now strangling East Trinidad is no overnight development, but the consequence of years of wilful blindness, facilitation and collusion with a creeping lawlessness that has grown to overwhelm the region and other pockets of the country.

Emancipation through Islam

Emancipation through Islam

Two Sundays ago in Warrenville, Cunupia, hundreds of people gathered at the regional complex in that community for a day that was designed to foster greater ­unity among Islamic organisations in the country.

It was a move to create inter-­ethnic solidarity and greater unity among varying Islamic organisations. A major sub-theme emerging from the near-eight-hour feast of speeches and citations for commendable contributions over decades were the contributions of Afro Muslims to the global struggles for emancipation.

Of street signs and name scrubbing

Of street signs and name scrubbing

The newspapers say Khafra Kambon and his Emancipation enterprise, supported by fierce UWI Africanists such as Bridget Brereton, Brinsley Samaroo and Claudius Fergus, are going to sanitise Port of Spain culturally, so that African forebears can rest in peace. Brereton is going to be the primary anti-colonial target person.

Beyond success in sport, music, culture...

Beyond success in sport, music, culture...

Jamaica’s 16 medals, including six gold, at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships, which ended at the weekend in Cali, Colombia, are being hailed as the country’s best-ever performance at a World Championships at any level.

How can we treat our own citizens with such disgust?

I had the misfortune to enter the country last Friday with one immigration officer posted to handle approximately 300 passengers on the citi­ens side, while three immigration officers were given to the visitors side.

Needless to say, it took one hour and 45 minutes to reach the counter of the immigration officer who, quite frankly, was tired and moving quite slowly at this time because she alone was working to review and stamp all these entry forms. A sad state of affairs.

Unless WI makes changes, collective hurt to come

I am not one to play the devil’s advocate, but instead I simply try to always keep things real about my expectations in all things, especially the Caribbean’s beloved “WI” cricket.

An objective analysis of the WI T20 International cricket performance during recent years says the Caribbean team has been on top of the world for the longest time in the history of this format of the gentleman’s game, and nobody stays there forever.