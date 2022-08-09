The People’s National Movement mourns the passing of one of its stalwarts, the late Ms Joycelyn McLeod Smith.
Hailed as a trailblazer for youth and a pioneer for women in the PNM, in her constituency of Barataria/San Juan, and across the country, her dedication, passion, strong work ethic and her political astuteness were easily recognised, admired and appreciated.
Joycelyn entered the political arena in the 1960s when she joined the PNM in the then-Barataria constituency, and went on to become the chairperson of that constituency’s youth league.
Her strong advocacy and activism set the stage for her to be taken seriously as a young woman in the political arena.
Having garnered the support of the majority of the then-constituency youth leagues, she successfully challenged for the chairmanship of the PNM’s National Youth League, and thus holds the distinction of being the first woman to be elected as the chairperson of the PNM’s National Youth League. She set a high standard for all who followed in her footsteps in that portfolio.
Chairman of the then-South Port of Spain Constituency Youth League, Mr Hamilton “Bunny” Chrysostom, served alongside her as the public relations officer of the National Youth League.
He recalled that under her leadership, and with the support of then-political leader and prime minister Dr Eric Williams, the PNM’s National Youth League hosted a concert in the Queen’s Park Oval, titled Expression 71. Youth representatives from Trinidad and Tobago and across the Caribbean attended the highly successful event.
It was a watershed occasion for the youth of the region.
Joycelyn went on to serve on the PNM’s National Executive as the party’s National Youth Officer—Female, alongside the late Morris Marshall, who served as the National Youth Officer—Male.
Those under her guidance remember her as sharp yet gentle. Alderman Richard Walcott, who served on the PNM’s National Youth League when Joycelyn was the Youth Officer—Female, remembers her for her great leadership, as was evidenced when he was a part of a delegation fielded by the PNM’s National Youth League, and headed by Joycelyn, to a conference in Jamaica.
Joycelyn was dedicated to Trinidad and Tobago, and did all that she could to represent her country to the best of her ability. She worked at the National Insurance Board, at the Trinidad and Tobago Consulate in New York, and at the T&T Embassy in Washington, DC, and served with distinction in every sphere.
The PNM commiserates with her daughter, Giselle, her granddaughter, and her entire family, and our sincerest condolences are extended.
Thank you, good and faithful servant, Joycelyn. Your work here is done.
Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing
public relations officer
People’s National Movement