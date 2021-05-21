JPs must be kept up-to-date

At the monthly meeting of the Justice of the Peace Association of Trinidad and Tobago (JOPATT) on April 11, I was elected to fill the position of public relations officer.
I wish to thank the members of JOPATT for the trust and confidence placed in me, and commit to continued enlightening of the general public as to the roles and functions of the Office of the Justice of the Peace and how best it serves the community. In this regard, the JOPATT has planned a series of training lectures for all justices of the peace.
It is a known fact that the law is dynamic and if JPs are to serve the Judiciary and general public, they must be kept up-to-date with new laws and amendments as it relates to the Bail Act, Evidence Bill Act and general laws that impact on their JP functions.
All justices of the peace are urged to contact JOPATT’s secretary, JP Dhanraj Ramnarine, at 379-2430 or 647-6472 to be registered to attend. A certificate will be awarded upon completion.
Colin KN Baggan
PRO, Justice of the Peace Association of Trinidad and Tobago