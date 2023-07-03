On June 21, High Court Judge Frank Seepersad made a significant national security judgment that saved taxpayers from having to shell out almost $2 million to a former Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) recruit.
The recruit, together with his lawyer, decided that it would be a good idea to sue the TTDF because of a prior adverse Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) polygraph test.
The recruit had initially applied to the TTPS and failed its polygraph test. He then applied to join the TTDF. He was accepted as a recruit but the day before he was supposed to start his training, in January 2023, he was told that a due diligence test turned up his failed polygraph examination from the TTPS.
He was removed as a TTDF training recruit. He then proceeded to hire a lawyer to file a judicial review.
The clincher, however, was the audacious, unprecedented, unmitigated gall to request $1,745,040, representing loss of future earnings for 20 years-plus emoluments for the same period.
He also claimed unearned ration and rent allowances for 20 years.
He assumed that he would pass the training and be enlisted. This recruit did not work for one day!
Judge Seepersad stated that the TTDF should put its polygraph testing policy in writing and not use it as a tool to weed out prior, failed TTPS applicants. He also found that the recruit was dishonest in not stating to the TTDF that he was an unsuccessful applicant to the TTPS.
This deeply troubling case raises several critical national security issues.
Thankfully, in this instance, the recruit was not successful.