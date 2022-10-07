When 9/11 happened, I well remember the tale of someone in Tower 2 (South) who, upon the crash into Tower 1 (North), was advised by the building authority they were safe and should remain in place. Returning to their office, they sensed how ludicrous that was, collected their things, and left. This action saved their life.
I was bemused to read in last week’s Saturday Express two letters to the editor which, at heart, were highlighting the same thing—one by Greg Bhola, who was complaining about the flip-flop statements coming from some economists in this country; and another from Louis W Williams, pointing out that an article written by Prof Theodore Lewis appeared to be missing some critical context.
Then we come to Thursday morning, when the decision for schools in Trinidad to remain closed came, in the opinion of many, woefully late.
What do all these things have in common?—that reliance on authority or experts to tell you what to do can be fraught with peril. So, what I am going to say next, is not directed to authorities or experts, but to the general citizenry.
There are a number of factors that affect decision making. The chief one is incomplete information. For, even if one were to complain to the Met office that they should have posted their Orange Alert earlier (one wonders if they were aware school lunch catering was dependent on the promptness of this pronouncement), would they have pointed out that they, too, must wait for certain metrics to be attained on the ground before they could issue such a thing?
The second factor is the risk of political, social or other fallout.
Appreciate the difficulties of the Ministry of Education. If they had made the decision on Wednesday evening, and Thursday turned out to be bright and sunny, you can be sure somebody would have lambasted them for having children lose a day of school unnecessarily.
So, the obvious solution to defend against this was to base their own decision making on other experts—in this instance, the Met office.
Yet, I am sure a number of parents who are not meteorologists, but seeing the news, aware we were still under Yellow Alert weather conditions, and cognisant of their local conditions and the route their children have to take, made the decision to keep or send children to school, regardless of any pronouncements or lack thereof, for they must weigh the loss of a school day versus the safety and well-being of their children.
Nevertheless, it may have been the case that their child might have been the only one who did not go, and maybe they missed an important test. Or maybe they sent their child to school, who then got trapped in a subsequent downpour.
The risk analysis would have been different for everyone.
The point I wish to make is we all like to defer our own decision making to others, and get annoyed when the others turn out to be wrong (or late). This, in fact, needs to stop.
If we are to consider ourselves independent and democratic, then as individuals we too need to practise our own ability to judge the circumstances and act accordingly based on the imperfect information that is available.
We complained when we had to wait for Britain to make decisions for us. Why think that anything would be different now?
Dianne Ali
