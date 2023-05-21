Judges must give proper, timely reasons for decisions

This letter is being written on behalf of the ordinary litigant who may or may not have suffered the injustice of losing their case, sometimes after a long, agonising waiting period, and have to decide whether or not to appeal the decision of the High Court.
It is not to be understated that all judicial officers in Trinidad and Tobago, as clearly seen from recent events, champion the cause of democracy and are the guardians of the doctrine of separation of powers.
However, a particular practice has developed in our legal system over time, rightly or wrongly, whereby some judges, at the end of a case, in their ruling, proceed to give an “oral judgment” or a “summary of a decision” to be expanded on only in the event of an appeal.
This practice may be administratively efficient, but, what happens to the losing party who (reasonably) wishes to know all the reasons for the dismissal of his/her case? Moreover, what is the basis of the next decision taken as to whether to appeal the decision or to abide by the fatal outcome?
The ordinary claimant or defendant (A) does not know of the strictures in the process of appeals, that, among others, he has only 42 days to appeal a judgment subject to a few exceptions (Civil Proceedings Rules); that once filed, he has only three months thereafter to file his complete record of documents to argue his appeal, subject again to strict exceptions; that once the record of documents is filed and handed to the opposing side, the incurring of serious legal costs begins and becomes almost irreversible (if he decides to stop the appeal).
Given the above strictures, what happens if Mr A, on the sometimes limited oral reasons given at the end of a long or complex case, appeals the decision, only to obtain full and more detailed reasons six months later (or longer time), and he realises, on the advice of his lawyers, that the appeal is now unwinnable?
He would have no choice but to withdraw his appeal, and now, in addition to paying legal costs for losing in court below, he is faced with appeal costs (separate from what fees he will have to pay his attorneys).
This situation is highly untenable. For what reason is the litigant/appellant penalised in this manner? Simply because the court below did not give proper or full reasons up front so that Mr A could have made an informed decision whether to appeal or not appeal.
Judicial officers owe a duty (among other duties) to each losing party in a case to properly inform him/her as to the complete/real reasons why he/she lost the case.
Starting with the Constitution, in the appropriate case, it is a fundamental right of all citizens not to be deprived of property except by due process of the law and to have the protection of the law.
Further, the leading English cases from which we seek guidance tell us there is an important duty on all judges to give reasons for their decisions. The duty is one of due process and of justice because (1) the losing party should not be in doubt as to why he/she lost, and (2) by the requirement to give proper reasons it “concentrates the mind” on the soundness of the decision (see case of Flannery v Halifax Estate (2000)).
One appeal court judge further added that because judgments play an important role in setting precedent for future cases, this increases the need to give proper reasons for a decision (see case of English v Emery Reimbold (2002)).
The solution, therefore, in giving effect to the proper administration of justice in this small and beautiful country of ours is, in addition to having more timely judgments, to ensure that at the end of each case parties to each civil case have full and proper reasons for the grounding of the outcome, once and for all, in time for an informed decision to be made as to whether to accept the new state of affairs or to take the case forward to a higher level.
Yaseen Ahmed