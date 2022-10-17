“Guilty in fact and in law, and getting away with it!” For me, it took several days for this statement to sink in. The Al-Rawi/Nelson cock-up is another confirming example for the person in the street that he/she can get away with breaking the law because our leaders are continuously sidestepping our laws.

If it is a fact that the Attorney General promised a “presidential” pardon, then clearly our politicians believe that their backroom dealings, whether legal or not, will prevail. I wonder what other wonky deals have been made that did not come to light.

We have witnessed so many examples of political interference in our rules and regulations that the popular view is that if you have access to the inner circle, you can get away with murder.

The collapse of the Ramdeen/Ramlogan case is a big blow to the current administration because this was supposed to be the trailblazer in their quest to prove opposition corruption and misbehaviour in public office. Now they must re-examine and try to avoid the allegation being turned back and exploding in their faces especially since the alleged “presidential” pardon might also be regarded as misbehaviour in public office.

Is it that even at the level of the Attorney General, there is little faith in the justice system? Or is it that the AG believes that the only way to get his desired outcome is by interfering with the justice system?

Our state of injustice was captured in a recent statement by a relative of the deceased “road rage victim” who said: “We are unsure if justice is even possible. You would read this on the news, then hear nothing again. We do not expect justice.”

This Al-Rawi/Nelson cock-up is bigger than the PNM. It is akin to treating the black spot on your skin and not investigating for cancer. This is about how we as citizens have allowed the cancer of corruption to take root in our society. It is about a judicial system that has become dysfunctional.

Where do we go from here?

We are collectively responsible, either as passive bystanders or active participants. It is no longer acceptable to say: “I don’t discuss politics.” The time is now for citizens to step into the ring and change our leadership. Otherwise, according to the words of Express columnist Raffique Shah, the whole system will go “stark-staring-mad.”

It is hard to escape the feeling that Trinidad and Tobago is being run by a bunch of amateurs so blinded by political ambition that they can no longer distinguish right from wrong and decency from indecency.

It is hard to escape the feeling that Trinidad and Tobago is being run by a bunch of amateurs so blinded by political ambition that they can no longer distinguish right from wrong and decency from indecency.

Over a year and six months now an agreement has been formed by local insurers to directly or indirectly fix the purchase or selling price of products sold by insurance companies, especially property rates for properties across Trinidad and Tobago.

Can anyone explain to me why it is necessary for a police escort, with sirens blazing while accompanying a convoy of unlicensed vehicles (“D” registration), to force motorists to pull aside to allow them to pass at 7.15 p.m. on a Friday on Wrightson Road, only to have them all pull into a gas station, presumably to fill their tanks?

The recent imbroglio concerning an indemnity agreement between the Attorney General’s office and King’s Counsel Vincent Nelson exposes the PNM Government’s penchant for secret dealings. While the details are still murky, what gives any Government official the right to make secretive agreements with anyone and use the law as a cover for their clandestine deals? Doing so leaves the door wide open to corruption in a host of undercover criminal activities.