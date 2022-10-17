Interviewer: So, let me understand this clearly. I am the interviewer and also the interviewee. I am interviewing you, the writer of this column. So, it is like you are ­interviewing yourself. Isn’t this a bit weird?

JP: Not really. I like interviewing people and this time I get to do both—be the interviewer, and yet be the ­person being interviewed. And it can be a technique to get things ­expressed in different ways.