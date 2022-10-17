“Guilty in fact and in law, and getting away with it!” For me, it took several days for this statement to sink in. The Al-Rawi/Nelson cock-up is another confirming example for the person in the street that he/she can get away with breaking the law because our leaders are continuously sidestepping our laws.
If it is a fact that the Attorney General promised a “presidential” pardon, then clearly our politicians believe that their backroom dealings, whether legal or not, will prevail. I wonder what other wonky deals have been made that did not come to light.
We have witnessed so many examples of political interference in our rules and regulations that the popular view is that if you have access to the inner circle, you can get away with murder.
The collapse of the Ramdeen/Ramlogan case is a big blow to the current administration because this was supposed to be the trailblazer in their quest to prove opposition corruption and misbehaviour in public office. Now they must re-examine and try to avoid the allegation being turned back and exploding in their faces especially since the alleged “presidential” pardon might also be regarded as misbehaviour in public office.
Is it that even at the level of the Attorney General, there is little faith in the justice system? Or is it that the AG believes that the only way to get his desired outcome is by interfering with the justice system?
Our state of injustice was captured in a recent statement by a relative of the deceased “road rage victim” who said: “We are unsure if justice is even possible. You would read this on the news, then hear nothing again. We do not expect justice.”
This Al-Rawi/Nelson cock-up is bigger than the PNM. It is akin to treating the black spot on your skin and not investigating for cancer. This is about how we as citizens have allowed the cancer of corruption to take root in our society. It is about a judicial system that has become dysfunctional.
Where do we go from here?
We are collectively responsible, either as passive bystanders or active participants. It is no longer acceptable to say: “I don’t discuss politics.” The time is now for citizens to step into the ring and change our leadership. Otherwise, according to the words of Express columnist Raffique Shah, the whole system will go “stark-staring-mad.”