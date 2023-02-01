One of the tenets of a free democratic society is the right to justice by a citizen. In English law, the right of access to the court has long been recognised as a constitutional right of every citizen.
Chapter 40 of the Magna Carta refers, “We will sell to no man, we will not deny or defer to any man either justice or right”. In fact, it is further stated in a Privy Council judgment in my possession that courts of justice must at all times be open to the subject.
This even goes further where in a Privy Council judgment “Chester v Bateson (1920)”, it is stated that where delegated legislation prohibited the bringing of certain legal proceedings without a minister’s consent, the Divisional Court held that the regulation was invalid and unconstitutional. A government minister should therefore not ever act in the place of a judge. The above is quoted from English law, from which Trinidad and Tobago’s laws are based.
Every citizen in T&T is aware that justice is becoming more and more prohibitive as lawyers’ fees have increased astronomically in recent years. It is very clear that the unconscionable court fees being recently recommended by the Judiciary should not be permitted. How can they do this, I ask, it just doesn’t add up. The Judiciary is not an enterprise and should be paid for taxes only and not by exorbitant bills raised against citizens for processing paperwork.
Prohibitive fees become a huge barrier to an individual having access to a court of law. In fact, in another matter, Lord Diplock, in “Attorney General v Times Newspaper Ltd”, it is stated, “The due administration of justice requires first that all citizens should have unhindered access to the courts of criminal and civil jurisdiction. Unjustifiable fees hinders access and should therefore not be encouraged or allowed.”
I am aghast that the Judiciary of our country is planning to introduce huge court fees which will further aggravate the ability of citizens to access justice. This seems very wrong and contravenes the intent, meaning and spirit of a democracy. Constitutional rights must never be made impossible by unconscionable lawyers, and now it is the Judiciary.
The taxpayers already pay taxes for having a Judiciary. As far as I could see, there should be no court fees at all for filing matters. Actually, I would go so far to say that lawyers’ fees ought to be regulated by the State, in some form or fashion, to ensure that access to justice is never hindered by exploitation. Proportionality seems very absent in charges for legal fees as well. The Judiciary should know better.