Just another Faris gimmick

Faris al-Rawi’s latest PR trick is another example of PNM encouraging ignorance over proper political education.

Does it feel good to see a minister doing the hard work? Yes, of course, but he is not paid to do that.

While this task is very necessary, he is paid to get it done, not do it himself.

His time, which costs the taxpayers lots of money by the hour, is to be used to create proper policies inside of Local Government, not become a bush wacker.

He should therefore be taking his time to understand the challenges inside his ministry.

He should be using his brain power to understand where the bottlenecks lie.

Where is there unnecessary red tape slowing down the efficiency of his ministry.

How can he ensure goods and services are delivered effectively?

He should be meeting with the Minister of Finance to figure out why four backhoes in the Diego Martin Regional Corporation are not working.

Please citizens, don’t fall for political gimmicks. It is time we as a people are truly empowered.

Proper understanding of the Government’s structure will ensure men who are paid $45,000/month aren’t doing the job of someone who needs the $2,000/month.

And to the propaganda spreaders.

No, Kamla walking through floodwaters is not the same thing.

In times of emergency we most certainly expect our MPs to be out there lending a hand, but this was not an emergency.

Faris had more than enough time to plan and for someone to cut the bush.

Marsha Walker

Chancellor becoming a public fete venue

Below is a version of my letter sent to the Environmental Management Authority (EMA), which has requested that complaints about noise pollution be sent directly to them:

I am a long-standing resident of Lady Chancellor Apartments —a 50-year-old apartment block situated approximately 400 yards from the Lookout on Lady Chancellor Road. Over the years I have watched, with dismay and utter impotence, the complete erosion of a quiet residential area into a noisy, public fete neighbourhood.

Thanks for standing by Servol

Kindly permit me a space in your newspaper to express our heartfelt thank you to all the supporters of Servol, a resilient organisation and one that has faced dire circumstances, birthed under challenging times and triumphed through it all.

The pandemic affected every organisation, and its impact can be felt and heard throughout every community in our country.

Bring Mr Big to justice

Notice when Mr Big is accused you never see him in handcuffs; no pictures in the newspaper and he does not have to appear in court.

Observe when task force, investigation committees and commissions of enquiry are to be formed the services of Mr Small are never requested. He never seems to qualify or is there an unwritten law that forbids him investigating or arresting his so-called superiors?

Just another Faris gimmick

Land grabbers having a field day

The Land Settlement Agency (LSA), Commissioner of State Lands and the Agriculture Ministry don’t seem to have a handle of the squatters situation in this country, as some newspaper reports claimed there has been an increase in squatting during the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, various sectors of our society are referring to 2021 as “the year of the squatter”.

Our children are copying more than homework

The recent and disturbing incident involving the substantial gashing of one schoolchild’s face by another can make every parent’s stomach churn.

There’s no point in our saying “Thank God it was just a knife,” because that’s a slippery slope down the path to saying “Thank God it was just an ordinary handgun and not a submachine gun.”