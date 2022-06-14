Just another Faris gimmick

Faris al-Rawi’s latest PR trick is another example of PNM encouraging ignorance over proper political education.
Does it feel good to see a minister doing the hard work? Yes, of course, but he is not paid to do that.
While this task is very necessary, he is paid to get it done, not do it himself.
His time, which costs the taxpayers lots of money by the hour, is to be used to create proper policies inside of Local Government, not become a bush wacker.
He should therefore be taking his time to understand the challenges inside his ministry.
He should be using his brain power to understand where the bottlenecks lie.
Where is there unnecessary red tape slowing down the efficiency of his ministry.
How can he ensure goods and services are delivered effectively?
He should be meeting with the Minister of Finance to figure out why four backhoes in the Diego Martin Regional Corporation are not working.
Please citizens, don’t fall for political gimmicks. It is time we as a people are truly empowered.
Proper understanding of the Government’s structure will ensure men who are paid $45,000/month aren’t doing the job of someone who needs the $2,000/month.
And to the propaganda spreaders.
No, Kamla walking through floodwaters is not the same thing.
In times of emergency we most certainly expect our MPs to be out there lending a hand, but this was not an emergency.
Faris had more than enough time to plan and for someone to cut the bush.
Marsha Walker