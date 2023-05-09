Just how it goes in T&T

You have to guffaw or chortle to yourself, or possibly just snicker quietly, when you read the indignant and outraged responses to Minister Fitzgerald Hinds’ suggestion that criminals might be getting favourable treatment from friends in the tattered, teetering, barely upright Judiciary of Trinidad and Tobago.
At least in memory of that darling victim of assault, abduction and murder, Andrea Bharatt (if not in memory of all the thousands of people who have suffered by being involved in any way with the courts), may we recall that Joel Balcon, assumed to have been responsible for her horror and her end, was in the free world although he had dozens of accusations of violent crimes before the court.
That is to say he should have been denied bail long before he planned to prowl and prey again. Some of us believe he should even have had any of the matters concluded before a magistrate in a reasonable time.
Does any reader understand this? If the Judiciary had not acted questionably, there would have been fewer victims. Why was Balcon freed to return to society again and again? Let us try to figure that out.
Why do some magistrates who aspire to higher rank within the Judiciary have dozens and dozens of languishing, never-to-be-completed matters?
Why do some magistrates entertain unscheduled hearings at one o’clock and give bail to people who were denied it at their scheduled nine o’clock hearing?
Why? Because that is the way the system works in T&T.
Minister Hinds can, of course, now be likened to the truth-telling little boy who saw the naked Emperor.
A Blade
Tobago