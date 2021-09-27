As I and many other former Petrotrin employees believe, the A&V Fake Oil scandal was the real reason Petrotrin was closed down.
It was closed down to sanitise this fake oil issue and eliminate the possibility of money trails leading to certain prominent individuals.
Former employees and the OWTU highlighted this fake oil matter after the closure, but the public was disinterested and chalked it up to disgruntled former employees.
We knew the facts of the various reports, it was well known that this and other issues of corruption were seriously plaguing Petrotrin.
The board of directors at the time was taking steps to right the Petrotrin ship, things were looking promising, then all of a sudden, the instruction came to shut down the refinery.
Before the court, in sworn testimony, Wilfred Espinet said it wasn’t the board who decided to shut down the company.
Later, PM Dr Keith Rowley on a platform admitted the Government “did what it had to do for the benefit of the country”.
So anyone who has eyes to see and a brain to understand should now grasp that just like the NGC debacle, the closure of Petrotrin was not based on a business case analysis but solely a political decision.
The very sad part is that the country has lost one of its major generators of foreign exchange, allowed three brand new process plants to remain idle and rusting for the past three years, and the other older process plants, well, who knows what condition they’re in.
Any attempt to sell the refinery at this point will be at bargain basement prices, the cost to refurbish and restart is going to be enormous.
But we like it so, ent!