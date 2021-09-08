For the last year and a half, our children have had to endure online learning.
Utterances such as, “This is torture,” “Miss, what is that on the board?” “Stop playing, Tommy. Focus, I am seeing you,” “But where is Paula? She was there a few minutes ago,” have all been part of the days’ activities.
I would just laugh at times, hearing the comments.
The truth is online learning for younger children can be rough, and our SEA (Secondary Entrance Assessment) pupils were all part of the mix. Results are here, but what is very important is that you did stay the course.
I want you to know this is just one step up that tall ladder in the field of education. It is not the end.
There is the possibility you may not get through to that school you dreamed of attending, but do not allow it to discourage you in any way.
Take up the challenge, for the race is not over. You are just beginning, and there will be many more opportunities that will come your way.
Just as the sun rises in the east and sets in the west, better days are still ahead of you.
No one can stop a person who has a dream and is passionate and willing to work to see its fulfilment. I declare that over the life of every one of our SEA champions.
I congratulate all who may have got their heart’s desire, but to those other champions—be encouraged. This is only one step up the ladder you have started.
Stay in there and make the best of what is presented to you—because it is the attitude of a champion, which you are.
To those hard-working parents, be sure to give our SEA pupils a real treat. Believe me, they deserve it.
Let us all continue to support our young people by praying for them and being a source of encouragement.