You can scan all the containers as a vessel offloads, as the containers are taken to be stored in the yard. Put scanners in the yard, instead of the Examination Station, where there are 14 bays and only three Customs Officers on duty. The Comptroller mentioned that Customs is short staffed, that area needs to be improved.
Suggest the introduction of sniffer dogs as the containers are being unstuffed, including Barrel Cargo at Shed 10.
There needs to be tighter security at the Airports Transit Sheds, as Containers with Air Freight are being unstuffed and examined by Customs Officers using Hand Scanners.