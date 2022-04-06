It’s amazing how many people believed shutting down the global economy would have had zero economic impact. Many of those same people are now fuming over product shortages and rising inflation.
Evading logic upfront only means it will one day come back to haunt us. The consequences we are living with today are things about which we were already knowledgeable. But blind faith in politicians and trust in “experts” led many to believe these consequences could have been avoided.
We know if demand increases and supply cannot keep up, we’d inevitably run into shortages. Keeping people stuck in their homes, with nothing to do all day, drove up the demand for many products.
We know any increase in costs that businesses face will be passed on to the consumer. The prices we’re paying today only reflect the increase in shipping rates.
We know printing money leads to inflation, and international loans put us in debt. Calling it a fancy name like “salary relief grant” doesn’t change that.
Rhetoric cannot replace reality. Did restrictions save just one life? Absolutely. But at what cost?
Anything in the extreme is a solution, but how sustainable—or practical—is the extreme? Car accidents can be prevented if the speed limit is reduced to fivr km/h. But who’s really going to put up with that?
If there are 100 soldiers wounded in battle, the doctor can use all his resources to save the one person who had the least fighting chance of survival. But since resources are scarce, we have to consider their alternative uses. The doctor can use those same resources to save 90, but he’ll have to sacrifice ten.
Politics and economics do not mix because they have two separate goals. Economics is concerned with trade-offs; politics is only concerned with the next election cycle. This means that the concept of trade-offs must be completely lost on voters. Politicians must be able to convince voters that they can have their cake and eat it, too.
Lofty talk about saving lives and livelihoods was just one way of promoting the false idea that we were going to enter this pandemic and exit unscathed. We were not saving lives or livelihoods; we were only trading one for the other.
The evidence is there for those who choose to look at it. Despite the health protocols and measures—lockdowns, safe zones and vaccine mandates—the number of cases and deaths was exponentially higher than when those measures weren’t around. Whether or not this number would have been even higher, had there been no measures, is an open question—not a foregone conclusion.
If there’s one lesson to be learned from this pandemic, it’s that policies should be judged by their actual outcomes and not their intended desires. We did not want to kill granny, but many grannies died. We wanted to preserve lives and livelihoods—we lost both.
The Prime Minister has finally realised he cannot be responsible for our lives. What made him think he had the right in the first place?
Human beings are not pieces on a chessboard that governments can move around at will. They have their own responses to Government policies. It’s the reason why many people still had social gatherings, businesses did not take part in the safe zone initiative and employees did not comply with vaccine mandates.
The reluctance of Government to accept individual responses triggered absurd measures like wearing masks with our family members in the car, prohibiting the consumption of food and drink in the cinema, and banning loud music on beaches.
When the adult population did not respond to vaccination efforts as the Government intended, children became their next target—despite all evidence clearly showing that paediatric mortality is a fraction of a per cent.
The vaccination drive was doomed from the start. You have to be a really good salesman to sell people a vaccine that doesn’t guarantee protection against infection when, for many years, it has been the working assumption that vaccines protect against infection.
Yet cases seemingly fell overnight without us ever having to reach the supposed “herd immunity” vaccination threshold.
After two years of going through the rigmarole to defeat the virus, only for restrictions to be lifted when this target was not met, the question on our minds should be: was it science or was it just political science?