The saying of “two tongue/double standard” by the ancient elders refers to people who conveniently forget or feign amnesia about their past words and actions.

Current attempts to discredit and create sensational headlines won’t work as a balanced assessment of reality and living standards is necessary. Citizens are struggling with unemployment, high food prices and a lack of forex while facing increased taxes and no exemptions for the majority.

The privileged few in leadership benefit, reminiscent of Roman taxation practices. The disparity is evident when some are armed while the rest are left vulnerable. History shows standing up against oppression, and the Bible emphasises justice.

Leaders setting precedents by not following laws erode trust, and the Finance Minister’s remark about gas price hikes is provocative. Patience is wearing thin; avoiding confrontation is essential, but justice and equality must prevail.

Gordon Laughlin

Westmoorings

Integrity Commission must explain

As an institution established in the public interest, the onus is on the Integrity Commission to explain to the public how the Prime Minister could be found to be in breach of the Integrity in Public Life Act and yet not be sanctioned. By failing to provide an explanation for this seemingly contradictory and illogical conclusion, the Integrity Commission is fuelling unnecessary political friction and ­public distrust in itself.

Black youths: open your eyes

It still amazes me that even with the drums of Emancipation still echoing in our heads, young black men are failing to see that the clips of the ’matic that have been loaded, knocked and knocked again will be emptied against no one else but themselves. It is reminiscent of the trees in the forest rejoicing at the new look of the axe, simply because it was made of wood.

Political victims or silent good people?

In Trinidad and Tobago, there are architects, engineers, pilots, bankers, construction managers, mechanics and technicians. There are doctors, lawyers, teachers, soldiers, and policemen and women, fishermen and agricultural workers. These are among the many who keep us ticking. They build and create, they feed and maintain, they keep us healthy and entertained.

‘Empty your clip’ politics?

‘Empty your clip’ politics?

Like many people, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s invocation to “Empty the whole clip and reload too. Fight fire with fire” baffled me. More baffling than the return of Jack Warner. Judging from the crowd’s response to both Persad-Bissessar’s statements and her reunion with Warner, our political biases continue to blind us to the larger implications of what political leaders propose. The most recent proposal by the Opposition Leader might be the most dangerous one yet: stand-your-ground (SYG) legislation, which has become one of the main campaign messages of the UNC but which carries grave consequences.

T&T not failed, but moving forward

IF, as some say, that our country is a failed state and on the edge of collapse, how come no complaint has emerged of public sector workers or pensioners or parliamentarians not getting paid.

Are we making the bandits happy?

In recent days, we have seen public uproar over the spiralling crime situation, as well as public justification for maximum self-defence against bandits.

The authorities have come out issuing warnings against citizens to not use excessive force against the bandits; mind you, these criminals use all the force available to them, including firearms and large groups, when executing home invasions.