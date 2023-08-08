The saying of “two tongue/double standard” by the ancient elders refers to people who conveniently forget or feign amnesia about their past words and actions.
Current attempts to discredit and create sensational headlines won’t work as a balanced assessment of reality and living standards is necessary. Citizens are struggling with unemployment, high food prices and a lack of forex while facing increased taxes and no exemptions for the majority.
The privileged few in leadership benefit, reminiscent of Roman taxation practices. The disparity is evident when some are armed while the rest are left vulnerable. History shows standing up against oppression, and the Bible emphasises justice.
Leaders setting precedents by not following laws erode trust, and the Finance Minister’s remark about gas price hikes is provocative. Patience is wearing thin; avoiding confrontation is essential, but justice and equality must prevail.
Gordon Laughlin
Westmoorings