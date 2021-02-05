Justice system stands accused

I am hearing a lot of talk that the Police Service is responsible for many criminals on the street because they fail to show up in court and the matters are subsequently thrown out.

True, but we can’t just stop here. We have to understand why these things take place. For example, is it that officers are on leave, did not know when the court appearance dates are, are bribed or have been threatened to stay away, transferred to another division or station, retired, died, etc?

Further, what system does the Police Service have to track all of the court matters and communicate effectively with officers who need to be in court?

Has the Police Court and Process Branch failed us? Do they have adequate resources?

Many serious criminal matters require the input of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Is it also, then, that they missed the DPP’s people court appearances too?

Is there not close collaboration between the DPP’s office and police officers on each case — files, what to say and do when they go to court?

If this was done properly, then all officers would be showing up in court.

In reality, it’s the fault of the entire criminal justice system in the country—police, judiciary and prisons. We can’t blame the police only.

If police officers are not attending court, should the solution be simple as dismissing the case? No! There must be quick and continuous communication from the courts to senior police officers about absent officers. The courts should also have the power to charge absent officers for contempt in such circumstances.

I am also hearing that many cases were thrown out because the accused were not brought to court from the prisons. Both the police and Prison Service are to work together for this. The Prison Service is notified that a prisoner has to go to court on a particular date. It will have the prisoner ready. The police is to do the escort alongside the prisoner transport system. If no one shows up to transport the prisoner, what is being done?

What red flags are raised by the prison to the police for their absence?

We need to fix the entire criminal justice system and not just blame one element of it.

Adrian Ram

via e-mail

